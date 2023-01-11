Best Escape from Tarkov Key Bindings

Having the proper key binds in Escape from Tarkov is extremely important in completing your objective and preventing your hands from cramping up or getting tired. Finding the best setup for your controls can be frustrating and take some time to get used to, but it will make a difference once you get it down. So are you looking for critical bindings that make you feel like a pro? Look no further, as we have the perfect key binding setup you should implement immediately.

Best Key Bindings for Escape from Tarkov

The goal of key binds is, so you don’t have to take your hands off the movement keys as much as possible. Below are our recommendations for the best key bindings for Escape from Tarkov. Feel free to make changes if your PC equipment doesn’t match the settings listed below, but try to stay as close as possible.

Move Right – D

Move Left – A

Move Forward – W

Move Backward – S

Smoothly Lean Right – E+LCTRL

Smoothly Lean Left – Q+LCTRL

Lean Right – E

Lean Left – Q

Fire – LMB

Aim – RMB (Press type continuous)

Switch Between Signs – Scroll wheel down

Change Scope Magnification – Scroll wheel up

Enable/Disable VOIP – L

Push-to-talk – V

Check Time – Not Set

Check Time and Exits – O

Toggle Tactical Devices – E

Switch Tactical Device Mode – T+LCTRL

Next – Mouse scroll up+LCTRL

Previous – Mouse scroll down+LCTRL

Set Fire Mode to Full Auto – Not Set

Switch Fire Mode – B

Check Chamber/Fix Malfunction – Q (Press type on release)

Inspect Current Weapon – Q (Press type continuous)

Melee Weapon – 4 (Press type on release)

Melee Attack – 4 (Press type on double click)

Discard – Space+LCTRL

Hold Breath – LALT

Console – Bracket Key

Interact – F

Prepare a Grenade – G

Reload Weapon – R

The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.

