Are you wondering how to complete Chemical 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Escape from Tarkov? Multiple-part quests like the three-part Gunsmith quest are not uncommon in Escape from Tarkov. Each part of the quest is not difficult, but they will reward you with great loot upon completion. Unfortunately, you will be responsible for finding many different items throughout the game, so it may be hard to know where all the objective points are. Don’t worry, though, because we have your ultimate guide. Here is everything you need to know about quickly completing Chemical 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Escape from Tarkov to earn great rewards.

How to Complete Chemical 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Escape from Tarkov

Here are detailed guides for all four parts of the Chemical quest in Escape from Tarkov. Please note that it is possible to lock yourself out of the area needed to complete Part 4 of the quest, which means you won’t be able to finish it.

How to Complete Chemical 1 in Escape from Tarkov

The primary objectives for the Chemical – Part 1 quest are:

Obtain information about the past life of the Deputy Chief on Customs

Optional: Locate the former Deputy Chief of Security’s sleeping place on Customs

Give the information to Skier

Find items that will help with the investigation

Hand over the items to Skier

You will want to find a train car on the western side of the Customs map. The Docs 0013 and Dorm Room 220 keys are in the train car. The Docs 0013 item is the information you must obtain on the past life of the Deputy Chief. It has multiple spawn points in the train car, so check everywhere. The Dorm Room 220 key is the item that will help with the investigation. This key can be found underneath a pair of blue jeans next to the mattress. The spawn rate of the key in this spot is low, so if you don’t see it, you will need to loot Jackets, Drawers, or Scavs to find it. Alternatively, you can purchase it from the Flea Market. After obtaining both items, you will want to hand them over to Skier after exfiling.

Rewards for completing the Chemical – Part 1 quest are:

+4,800 EXP

Skier Rep +0.04

15,000 Roubles 15,750 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 1 17,250 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 2

1 x MSA ACH TC-2002 MICH Series helmet

Note: You must be level 10 to complete this quest.

How to Complete Chemical 2 in Escape from Tarkov

The primary objectives for the Chemical – Part 2 quest are:

Find evidence that will help with the investigation on Customs

Hand over the evidence to Skier

Find information that will help with the investigation on Customs

Hand over the information to Skier

Skier will return the key for Dorm Room 220 at the start of this quest. You can find Dorm Room 220 in the three-story dorms on Customs. Inside, you will find the Sliderkey Secure Flash Drive plugged into a laptop on the desk. You will also find a Sealed Letter sitting on a bookshelf squished between binders. After finding these items, you need to exfil.

Rewards for completing the Chemical – Part 2 quest are:

+4,800 EXP

Skier Rep +0.04

15,000 Roubles 15,750 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 1 17,250 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 2

3 x F-1 hand grenade

2 x TP-200 TNT brick

The ability to purchase SOK-12 12/76 SAI-02 10-round magazine at Jaeger LL2

Note: You must be level 10 to complete this quest.

How to Complete Chemical 3 in Escape from Tarkov

The primary objectives for the Chemical – Part 3 quest are:

Obtain the chemical-filled syringe which is hidden in Factory

Hand over the chemical-filled syringe to Skier

You will find the chemical-filled syringe inside a filing cabinet behind a door that you must breach in the Factory offices. After collecting the chemical-filled syringe, you will need to exfil and hand it over to Skier.

Rewards for completing the Chemical – Part 2 quest are:

+5,400 EXP

Skier Rep +0.04

Jaeger Rep -0.01

22,000 Roubles 23,100 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 1 25,300 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 2

1 x BelOMO PSO-1M2-1 4×24 scope

4 x “Zarya” stun grenade

Note: You must be level 10 to complete this quest.

How to Complete Chemical 4 in Escape from Tarkov

The primary objectives for the Chemical – Part 4 quest are:

Find the transport containing the chemicals

Mark the chemical transport vehicle with an MS2000 Marker

Survive and extract from Customs

You will need to use your MS2000 Marker (you can purchase one from Prapor if you don’t have one) to mark the chemical transport vehicle. After marking the chemical transport vehicle, you must survive for 30 seconds. You do not have to stay with the transport vehicle after marking, so hide somewhere safe. After the timer has been completed, you must exfil from Customs.

Rewards for completing the Chemical – Part 4 quest are:

+6,500 EXP

Skier Rep +0.04

35,000 Roubles 36,750 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 1 40,250 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 2

1 x Grenade case

Ability to purchase the ZSh-1-2M helmet (Black cover) at Ragman LL3

Warning: You can lock yourself out of the quest area if you finish the Big Customer or Out of Curiosity quests, so make sure to do this first.

Note: You must be level 11 to complete this quest.

The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023