There are a lot of flying mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended, but some are more worthy than others. This guide will cover the five best flying mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended, which you should get your hands on as soon as possible.

What Are the Best Flying Mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended?

The flying mounts we chose for this guide were picked due to their mobility, abilities, and how useful they can be in PvP and PvE situations. Let’s look at the best flying mounts currently in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Snow Owl

One of the best flying mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended for both PvP and PvE is the Snow Owl. These mystical creatures have one of the highest movement speeds out of all the mounts in the game, making it quick and easy to get around the game’s large maps. It also helps with avoiding enemies as well.

Besides the high speed, Snow Owls have a unique ability to sense enemies with infrared. This is incredibly helpful in both PvP and PvE, where you can plan, scope out your opponent, and plan your move without being noticed. Infrared is also especially helpful in chasing down those trying to escape your wrath.

Astrodelphis

The Astrodelphis is one of the best mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended mainly due to the saddle that it comes equipped with. The saddles, called Starwing, come equipped with thrusters to change flight speed and movement patterns. Not only that, but the Astrodelphis also has laser cannons attached to the saddle that are incredibly powerful, with long-range, easily damaging those in your path.

Similar to the infrared of the Snow Owl, Astrodelphis has a sonar ability underwater that can highlight enemies nearby. This allows the player to swim underwater, play a sneaking approach, and then lunge in for the kill from down below. The Astrodelphis is the best of both worlds, where it can succeed in the air and underwater.

Crystal Wyverns

Crystal Wyverns, the rarer version of the Wyverns, deserves a spot on this list as one of the best flying mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended. They are undoubtedly the most beautiful creatures in the game, with a glow-in-the-dark feature that can illuminate the nighttime. This makes traversal at night easy across the game world.

There are three different types of Crystal Wyverns: Ember, Blood, and Tropical. Each has its abilities:

Ember can breathe long-ranged fire.

Blood deals blood damage and siphons health.

Tropical shoots out water to knock back enemies.

Each one of them is a worthy mount to have in your selection.

Griffin

It wouldn’t be a best flying mount list without mentioning the Griffin at least once. Griffins are a standout in Ark: Survival Ascended, as it specializes in both air and ground support. The Griffin attacks focus on slamming the ground from up above for significant damage or swiping on the ground for groups of enemies.

What makes the Griffin more remarkable, though, is the fact that it can carry two riders at once. Yes, this means you can bring a co-op buddy along for the ride, where both of you can ride the skies and take in the view of the beautiful landscape of Ark: Survival Ascended.

Argentavis

The best flying mount in Ark: Survival Ascended is Argentavis. There are a few reasons why this statement is true: it can hold the most weight during travel, can replenish its health off any corpse and survivor, and has incredibly high stamina. That last trait is most important, as the Argentavis can go farther distances, while the enemy flying mount will have to stop for a breather.

It’s also incredibly cool that the Argentavis can fly up to other flying mounts, grab the rider of the mount, and then launch them from up above. This attack move makes the Argentavis one of the most dangerous yet useful flying mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023