Best Gear in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The surface and skies of Pandora were never truly the same after the humans and the RDA corrupted its surface in their greedy exploits. But whether you’re riding your ikran or stalking the lush jungles, you’ll want only the best gear to survive in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

The Best Gear to Find or Craft in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You’ll find some of the best gear including weapons and armor while completing dangerous segments like RDA outposts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. However, with the crafting and customization mechanics of the game, you can create some Superior or Exquisite items to beef up your arsenal, such as:

Best Heavy Bow

Solali’s Venomous Heavy Bow takes a pretty sweet spot as a popular choice for late-game Heavy Bow users. The combination of intense raw power with poison effect is hard to pass up, and while these weapons are slow to charge, they boast an impressive damage ratio. Heavy Bows are my favorite weapon type in the game, as they let me pierce AMP Suit canopies with the Na’vi’s insane 7-foot-long arrows!

You can find the blueprint in Solali’s shop shown below:

You could reasonably end the list with a weapon like this alone. Heavy Bows are badass and versatile sniper weapons capable of tearing down anything from Samsons to AMP suits, to hunting the infamous Thanator!

Best Longbow

The best Longbow is likely the Energizing Longbow, an Exquisite weapon crafted only after unlocking all skills in the Memories of the Maker skill tree. Do this, then you will be given the Apex Challenge: The Bow Master to complete to craft this weapon. But it’s worth it, with impressive fire damage and energy restoration applied to each shot, allowing for a solid guerrilla weapon at your disposal!

Best Shotgun

The Superior Jackhammer Shotgun is likely all you’ll need for this weapon class, as it boasts an impressive 140 Damage, along with +15% Weakspot Damage. To top things off, it increases damage by 15% for the next attack after hitting said Weakspot, which is absolutely bad news bears for exposed vents on an AMP Suit. You can find it in the Extractor Plant northwest of Weeping Steps, shown below:

Best Assault Rifle

I almost debated leaving the ARs out of this discussion entirely because I hate them in this game. However, Hurit Ahenakew sells a mean AR for 80 Spare parts, Hurit’s Merciless M69 AR, boasting similar Efficient Tactics bonuses to the Jackhammer along with impressive damage-stacking potential.

It’s a shame then that Assault Rifles handle rather poorly in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but this is among the best gear in the game regardless. You can buy this gun here, at the Resistance HQ where the bulk of the earliest parts of the game play out:

Best Spear-thrower

Coming back to Solali, you can get an excellent Spear-thrower blueprint with specifically improved RDA-centric damage output. Solali’s Spear-thrower, like any variants of the weapon, is powerful, but unwieldy. It requires a brief charge after which it immediately fires, unlike the Heavy Bow which you can hold indefinitely.

Most Broken Weapon in the Game

I remember being rather astonished by the Staff Sling which made mincemeat out of the reinforcements I encountered if I tripped alarms at RDA facilities. You can practically stand where a Samson lands with troops, throw down a Trip Mine, and watch the infantry and helicopter explode while you gear up to take down another. You can chain clusters of dead RDA with this weapon, so use it wisely!

However, if you wind up under heavy pursuit by AMP Suits, refrain from using this weapon, they can handle those explosives a lot better than most opponents.

As this is a developing story, I’m still identifying the best armor and mods to go along with this list. Check here frequently for new recommendations!

