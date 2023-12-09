Where to Find Thanator in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A diverse array of hostile and peaceful beasts stalk the soil of Pandora in the Avatar franchise. But some creatures are significantly more imposing than others, with some dwarfing all other predators. Here’s where to find the Thanator, one of the greatest predator creatures in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

Where to Find the Thanator in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Go northeast of Hometree to the Gossamer Lakes area of Kinglor Forest to find the Thanator in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This mighty creature is an incredibly powerful animal that will instantly kill low-level players, so it’s best to approach this one when you’re closer to level 20. Note that this is to find the non-feral variant which, if defeated, nets you the “No Easy Prey” achievement!

To find the Thanator in Gossamer Lakes though, you’ll need to carefully walk around the forested area until the borders of your screen go white. This means you’re the one being stalked. You have to move your sights around until you hear a heartbeat. If you are playing on a gamepad, the rumble feature will help you focus on this. The heartbeat will intensify, and when you’ve found it (or it finds you, rather) the white borders will withdraw, and an enemy marker will appear on the UI, so get ready for an ambush!

What is the Thanator in Avatar?

The Thanator is believed to be the top land apex predator on Pandora, with the design resembling a panther or a coeurl from Final Fantasy. This creature stalked Jake Sully in the first movie and featured in the film’s climax when it offered itself as a mount for Neytiri.

Given their size in comparison, Thanators are roughly upwards of 18-20 feet long, and 8 feet on all fours, capable of fighting Miles Quaritch in his AMP suit. They’re one of the coolest species in the Avatar franchise, and this is a perfectly fitting way to feature them in the game.

