How to Get an Ikran Flying Mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

When playing the new Avatar game, you experience the franchise from the eyes of a Na’vi only beginning to discover his rich heritage. One of the core, iconic experiences of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is when you get your ikran, the flying mount creatures, so here’s how to get one!

How to Find Your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You’ll be guided to your flying mount through the main story quest “Take Flight” where you must ascend the Floating Mountains in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This mission is one of the last missions of the early-game Hometree area’s story, where you learn about the situation of the Kinglor and where Etuwa determines you’ll need a proper mount to take the fight to the RDA.

Movie fans will love this part, where you climb what the humans called the Hallelujah Mountains like Jake Sully did, and meet your ikran mount, also known as banshees, at the Ikran Rookery location.

How to Train Your Banshee: Bonding With Your Ikran in Frontiers of Pandora

Again, taking a cue from the movies, the game guides you toward this ikran, but it is the one that chooses you, so you must coax it, holding the action button (‘X’ or ‘Square’) while approaching slowly. Once you get close enough, the ikran will fly away multiple times. Don’t be discouraged, just keep climbing and do the same thing. You’ll eventually reach an area with multiple ikran creatures, but only one is blue. You’ll bond with it here.

While the game insists the ikran chooses you, with the fact that you can name it and even customize its patterns, you’re still very much in control of what your ikran looks like. But once you’ve chosen from the preset names and picked a pattern (which you can also customize via DLC cosmetics!) you’ll take flight in one of the best sequences of the game, and it’ll feel magical.

But this bliss is short-lived, with you soon having to take on the RDA in their aerial installations, and encountering anti-air weapons at their most heavily guarded bases, so your ikran is not your instant ticket to air superiority. But it certainly is an intoxicating new step in this immersive Na’vi experience.