On Hockey, no position is more important than the goalie, as having the right one can be the key factor between having a perfect season or losing it all in the end. But what are the best goalies on EA Sports NHL 23? With that said, and to help all players assemble their dream teams in the game, here are the best Goalies on EA Sports NHL 23.

Best Goalies in NHL 23

Currently, as the game is still a few weeks away, it is not possible to know which are the best goalies in-game, but we do know who are the highest-rated players in the position. With that said, among all goalies, Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is the highest rated with an overall rating of 94. He is then followed by New York Rangers starter Igor Shesterkin, with 92, and then by Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck with 90. Among all players in the position, Vasilevskiy is also the only one part of the game’s overall top 50.

You can check out who are the game’s eight highest-rated goalies below, courtesy of the game’s official top 50 player list:

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning) – 94 Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers) – 92 Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) – 90 Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames) – 90 John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks) – 90 Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks) – 89 Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators) – 89 Frederik Andersen (Carolina Hurricanes) – 89

NHL 23 will be released on October 14, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Those who pre-order the game’s X-Factor Edition will be able to play it three days early. Apart from the early access period, those who pre-order the X-Factor version will also receive 4.600 NHL Points, as well as a wide array of goodies.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2022