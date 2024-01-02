Best Holger 26 Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the best and most unique Light Machine Guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the Holger 26 has high adaptability and large magazine as its biggest strength. But can the weapon excel in Zombies in the same way it does on the game’s regular multiplayer and in Warzone?

In this guide, we will show you a Holger 26 build that is sure to allow you to dominate in MW3 Zombies.

Best Holger 26 MW3 Zombies Build

As adaptability and consistency are the keys here, our Holger 26 MWZ build will use the underbarrel, laser, optic, ammunition, and rear grip modifications to massively increase the weapon’s accuracy and offer an almost universal boost to its remaining stats.

Underbarrel: FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip

FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam-5

Corvus PEQ Beam-5 Optic: SZ Loneqolf Optic

SZ Loneqolf Optic Ammunition: 5.56 Armor Piercing

5.56 Armor Piercing Rear Grip: Intruder Grip

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This build is the best for the Holger 26 as it will have the Corvus PEQ Beam-5 and the FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip as its foundations. While the grip will provide a good boost in accuracy, the laser will offer a massive increase in Hip Recoil Control and Hip Fire/Tac Stance Spread. That, when paired with the extra range provided by the SZ Lonewolf Optic and the aiming speed boost courtesy of the Intruder Grip, will guarantee that the weapon will excel and get the job done no matter if you are aiming down sights, shooting from the hip, or on the tac stance.

For the final modification slot and to add a much-needed dose of damage to our build, I decided to go with the 5.56 Armor Piercing for its increase in Bullet Penetration and lack of any kind of drawback. Using the 5.56 Incendiary can also work wonders for the Holger 26 given its DoT capabilities. The latter ammo type will come with a significant loss in Bullet Velocity, Damage Range, and Bullet Penetration.

This guide was made while playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on PS5.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024