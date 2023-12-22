What is Non Drill Charge Underbarrel Attachment in MW3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To unlock the Forged camo style for the Holger 556, MW3 players are tasked with performing 25 kills with a non-drill charge underbarrel attachment. But wait, what is a non-drill charge underbarrel attachment? And more importantly, which attachments in the game fit that category?

Here’s what a non-drill charge underbarrel attachment is in Modern Warfare 3, as well as how to use them to complete the Forged Camo Challenge.

What is a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel Attachment in MW3?

Non-drill charge underbarrel attachments in Modern Warfare 3 are modifications that do not add drill charge proprieties to a weapon. The only Drill Charge Underbarrel attachments I managed to find in the game are the Burrow 500 Drill Charge and the SPW 40mm Drill.

Related: All Santa’s Slayground Challenges and Rewards in MW3 and Warzone

How to Get 25 Kills With a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel Attachment in MW3

You can complete the Get 25 Kills With a Non-drill Charge Underbarrel Attachment Camo Challenge in MW3 by equipping an underbarrel which will add another gun’s proprieties to your weapon and then using it to perform kills.

The only underbarrel attachments that can do that for the Holger 556 efficiently are the Corvus Masterkey and the SPW 40mm HE. While the SPW 40mm HE will allow you to turn your weapon into a grenade launcher, the Corvus Masterkey will allow you to also use the gun as a 12-gauge shotgun.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After equipping the attachment, you will be able to get kills with it by pressing right on the direction pad to switch from the Holger 556 to the underbarrel before using it normally to perform the eliminations. From the two mentioned attachments, the Corvus Masterkey is my main pick to complete the challenge given its larger magazine and ability to be just as lethal from mid-range as it can be in close encounters.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2023