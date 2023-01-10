The 12 Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass

Image: Tango Gameworks

The Xbox Games Pass library features a slew of horror games designed to strike fear among the faint of heart, or at least a few jumpscares and hair-raising moments for those who are easily frightened. Those who are brave enough to play these titles know they’re more than just the usual scary fare—they’re gems in the game world.

If you’re looking for the thrill horror games offer, here are some of the best horror games you can play on Xbox Game Pass.

7 Days To Die

Image: The Fun Pimps

This survival game requires players to do so much more than just break zombie heads to live. You’ll have to manage resources properly, build your base, and do what it takes to live day by day in a post-apocalyptic world filled with swarms of the undead. It’s the combination of these things plus RPG elements that make it more challenging than the average horror game.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Image: Remedy Entertainment

American Nightmare might be smaller and not like the original game, but it still offers enough creepy enemies and eerie worlds to satisfy that Alan Wake craving. You still play as the titular writer, fighting against the baddies using your flashlight and whatever firepower you have.

Alice: Madness Returns

Image: Spicy Horse

This creepy take on the Alice in Wonderland fairytale might be more of an action-adventure game than a horror title, but it can get very dark at times. You play Alice, who returns to a darker world after being placed in an asylum. It might not scare you at all, but its weird version of Wonderland and its characters will make up for that.

Alien: Isolation

Image: Creative Assembly

Perhaps the best game in the entire franchise, Alien: Isolation ramps up the “isolation” factor and leaves you feeling helpless against an alien you can never defeat in a fight. You play Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, as she does what can to run, hide, and escape from a xenomorph inside a desolate space station. Alien: Isolation is fear turned into a game.

Back 4 Blood

Image: Turtle Rock Studios

The successor to Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood lets you and three other players team up in a fight to survive against hordes of the undead. You’ll need to move from place to place in order to stock up on weapons and ammo, and to regain health. Resources are scarce and hoarding is not allowed, which means you’ll need great teamwork if you want to live another day.

Dead By Daylight

Image: Behaviour Interactive

This asymmetrical multiplayer game puts four players against one another in a race for survival or death. Four players need to find a way to escape from a killer out to slash them and offer them as a sacrifice to an entity. This game features some popular characters, like Scream’s Ghostface and Halloween’s Michael Myers, added into the mix.

Dead Space

Image: Visceral Games

As one of the best survival horror titles ever made, Dead Space is a frightening trip into space. You play as engineer Isaac Clarke inside a space station infested with Necromorphs — many of which you’ll need to dismember in a certain way to kill. The game’s eerie world and scary enemies are not for the faint of heart. The first game is perfect, but the sequel is even better. The third entry completes the series.

Kill It With Fire

Image: Casey Donnellan Games

If you’re afraid of spiders, then you’ve got to play Kill It With Fire. The game’s world might not look scary or creepy at all, but the ridiculous amount of spiders you have to kill with all that you have just might drive your wits away.

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Image: Telltale Games

Telltale’s The Walking Dead titles are all good, but The Complete First Season is perfect for those who haven’t played any of it yet. The story is set in Robert Kirkman’s graphic novels, and you get to play convicted felon Lee when the apocalypse happens. The game focuses more on character interactions and suspense — action only happens when it’s necessary.

The Evil Within

Image: Tango Gameworks

Considered a spiritual successor to the iconic Resident Evil 4, The Evil Within lets you play as a detective called in to investigate murders that happened at a mental hospital. The game is brutal and challenging but offers terrific action and some fun for fans of the genre. The sense of dread its worlds, plot, and characters create all combine to make it a really scary title among those on this list.

Prey

Image: Arkane Studios

This immersive sim game might not seem scary at first because of its looks, but there is more to it than meets the eye. This is because something that seemed so harmless — like that coffee mug on your table or the whiteboard in your office — could actually be a mimic out to kill you.

Secret Neighbor

Image: Hologryph

This game might not scare you with its looks, but its plot will. Secret Neighbor is a social horror game where you and other players, playing as a group of kids, do your best to rescue a friend from a creepy neighbor’s basement. The thing is, one of the kids in your group is actually the neighbor in disguise. Rescuing that friend won’t be as easy as you think.

There are a ton of horror games in the Xbox Game Pass library — and all of them are worth a shot — but we recommend that you try these if you haven’t played them yet. You won’t be disappointed.