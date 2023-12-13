Image: Embark Studios

The Finals has three classes to choose from: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Creating a loadout for each class can be challenging, as there are a handful of weapons, specializations, and gadgets to choose from.

If you need help creating a top-notch build for any of these classes, we have the guide for you. Read further to learn the best loadout for every class in The Finals.

What Are the Best Loadouts for Each Class in The Finals?

Depending on the class you choose in The Finals, some load-outs work better than others. Below, you will find the best loadout for each class to maximize your performance and kill count on the battlefield.

Best Loadout for the Light Class in The Finals

The best Light Class in The Finals is one that can be quick on its feet through a mix of the right weapon, specialization, and gadgets. To start, we have the V9S as the best weapon for the Light class due to the fast firing rate, pinpoint accuracy, and high damage to finish it off.

The Cloaking Device is a nice touch, a specialization that turns you invisible when standing still and almost invisible while moving. Using this at the appropriate time can make the Light class great at flanking enemies or escaping an area while in a pickle, helping you stay alive.

As for gadgets, it boils down to what works for you. The three I believe work best for the Light class are the Goo Grenade, Stun Grenade, and Vanishing Bomb. The Goo Grenade can be used for defensive measures, creating a barricade resistant to gunfire and blocking enemy paths. The Stun Grenade does as it implies — stuns the enemy. Lastly, the Vanishing Bomb will make you hard to see, allowing you to escape quickly.

Weapon: V9S

V9S Specialization: Cloaking Device

Cloaking Device Gadgets: Goo Grenade, Stun Grenade, Vanishing Bomb

Best Loadout for the Medium Class in The Finals

The Medium class is excellent for those who want a balanced approach to The Finals, and we have the best loadout for you. The best weapon for the Medium class is the AKM, an automatic weapon that is great at both short and medium ranges. It is super accurate and provides some of the best damage for an automatic gun currently in The Finals.

For a specialization, there is no doubt that you want to choose the Healing Beam. This helpful tool will allow you to shoot off a blue beam that can heal your teammates from a short distance. This becomes especially helpful when defending an objective or keeping your squad alive when bombarded by opponents.

Lastly, we have gadgets we recommend choosing: the Jump Pad, Gas Mine, and Defibrillator. The Jump Pad is a useful gadget that can help you maneuver around the battlefield quicker, out of enemy sight, as it will allow you to jump to great heights. The Gas Mine can damage a handful of your opponents at once, creating a toxic gas in the surrounding area — potentially leading to double and triple kills. Meanwhile, the Defibrillator will instantly revive your squadmates, making you an all-around better teammate.

Weapon: AKM

AKM Specialization: Healing Beam

Healing Beam Gadgets: Jump Pad, Gas Mine, Defibrillator

Best Loadout for the Heavy Class in The Finals

The Heavy class is for players looking to use a tanky playstyle, which can be quickly done with the appropriate loadout. While the Lewis Gun is a solid choice for the Heavy class, I recommend choosing the Flamethrower instead. Not only is the Flamethrower an offensive weapon, but it can also be used to help deactivate the opponent’s gadgets. For example, you can use the Flamethrower to eliminate gas clouds, Goo from Goo Grenades, and more. It doesn’t deal the most damage but has a solid range.

The Mesh Shield is a solid choice for specialization for the Heavy class as it will allow you to go into third-person view, creating a shield in front of you with 750 hit points. This will protect you from oncoming fire, helping you stay alive, and also give you the opportunity to get free shots at your opponent without worrying about taking cover. Additionally, your teammates can get behind you and use the Mesh Shield to their advantage as well.

As for the Heavy-class gadgets, we recommend you choose the C4, Frag Grenade, and RPG-7. These three gadgets are the best for a tanky playstyle, giving you the chance to make everything explode. The C4 can be planted in well-thought-out spots, killing enemies trying to flank you. The Frag Grenade can kill your opponents in rooms, essentially clearing out the room. And lastly, the RPG-7 is an accurate explosive weapon that can be used to either kill opponents or bust down walls and ceilings.

Weapon: Flamethrower

Flamethrower Specialization: Mesh Shield

Mesh Shield Gadgets: C4, Frag Grenade, RPG-7

That’s all you need to know about the best loadouts for every class in The Finals! If you find one not working for you, that is okay; test out other options in the practice arena, and hopefully, you will find a good fit. I do believe, though, that these builds are a solid foundation and will lead you to getting more kills and improving overall performance on the battlefield.

