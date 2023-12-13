Best Settings for Visibility in The Finals

Image: Embark Studios

The Finals is a highly fast-paced competitive shooter, meaning improving your visibility is undoubtedly the most important. The good news is that there are settings you can adjust that will increase your visibility in The Finals, and we have them all laid out for you in this guide.

How to Improve Visibility in The Finals

To improve your visibility in The Finals, head into your settings and start adjusting. The settings we have laid out below will enhance your visibility in The Finals and increase FPS, making it easier to see opponents in front of you. This will then lead to more kills and a better performance overall. Here are the best settings to increase visibility in the Finals.

Display and Resolution Settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560×1440 (Native)

2560×1440 (Native) V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Resolution Scaling Method: AMD FSR2

AMD FSR2 AMD FSR2 Quality: Quality

Graphics Settings

Field of View: 110 (Max)

110 (Max) Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Ray Tracing: Static

Quality Settings

Overall Quality Level: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Anti Aliasing: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Post-Processing: Low

Low Texture: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Foliage: Low

Low Shading: Low

Low Global Illumination Resolution: Low

Low Graphics API: DirectX 12

When you apply these settings, you will notice an instant boost in visibility and FPS. You’ll start to see opponents at greater distances, explosions won’t cause a considerable glare, and shadows/trees won’t be as distracting. Keep in mind that you will have a dip in graphics, but considering The Finals is a game with so much going on, a sacrifice in graphics for visibility is more critical.

In other words, these visibility settings aim to reduce the number of distractions The Finals have on the battlefield. While the base settings make the environment look pretty and the destructible environment looks cool, it can reduce visibility tenfold.

That’s all there is to know about increasing visibility in The Finals. We hope this helps you. To learn more about The Finals, check out our guide about Multibucks, the in-game currency for the game, which will allow you to purchase cool-looking cosmetics and skins!

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023