Image: Embark Studios

The Finals is a free-to-play competitive shooter targeted to a player base that likes fast-paced action. Multibucks is an in-game currency for the Finals, allowing players to get cosmetics and other rewards for their characters and weapons.

This guide will cover how to get Multibucks in the Finals so you can look as stylish as you’d like on the battlefield.

Earning Multibucks in The Finals

Players can earn multibucks through the Premium Battle Pass for The Finals. The Premium Battle Pass will cost players $19.99 and will include multibucks as rewards when players progress through the levels. There are 96 levels included in the Premium Battle Pass, and throughout all the levels, players can expect to earn a total of 1575 multibucks.

Below are all the levels in the Premium Battle Pass that reward you with multibucks and the amount you’ll receive.

Level 3: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 7: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 12: 75 Multibuks

75 Multibuks Level 19: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 23: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 27: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 30: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 35: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 39: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 43 : 75 Multibucks

: 75 Multibucks Level 46: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 50: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 55: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 63: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 67: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 70: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 75: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 78: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 82: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Level 85 : 75 Multibucks

: 75 Multibucks Level 91: 75 Multibucks

Related: How to Earn XP Fast in The Finals | Best Ways to Rank Up Season Level

As you can see, players can expect to earn 75 Multibucks periodically throughout the Premium Battle Pass. Unfortunately, the free version of the battle pass doesn’t include Multibucks as a reward.

Purchase Multibucks in the Game Store

Players can also earn multibucks by spending real-world money in the in-game store. While I would never recommend spending real money to purchase in-game currency, it must be said that it is an option. Below are the current prices of all packs for Multibucks.

500 Multibucks: $4.99

$4.99 1150 Multibucks: $9.99

$9.99 2400 Multibucks: $19.99

$19.99 6250 Multibucks: $49.99

$49.99 1300 Multibucks: $99.99

That’s all you need to know about getting Multibucks in The Finals! Hopefully, Embark Studios will add free options for getting Multibucks, so players won’t have to spend their hard-earned money. Although, at the time of writing, that seems unlikely.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023