Ready or Not is a game that offers a wide variety of load-outs to suit different playstyles. Here are some of our favorite loadouts.

The 5 Best Loadouts in Ready or Not and Why to Use Them

Ready or Not allows players to express themselves with their load-outs since there’s no single correct answer to what is the best gear build in the game. That said, some loadouts might work better for specific tasks than others. Make sure to add a flashlight to your main gun if your next mission is on a dark map such as Twisted Nerve.

The Score Hunter

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This loadout is designed to achieve higher scores. The non-lethal options can help in situations where you want to incapacitate rather than kill.

Beanbag shotgun

Taser

Mirror gun

Anti-stab vest (ceramic)

Gas mask

10 CS gas grenades

1 pepper spray

1 stinger

Primary Ammunition 4

Secondary Ammunition 0

The Powerhouse

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The SA-58 has incredible stopping power, even against the heaviest armor. The key is to use it in semi-auto mode.

SA-58 (semi-auto mode, flashlight)

.357 Magnum

Mirrorgun

Ballistic Mask

Heavy Armor (full, ceramic)

2 Flashbangs

2 Stingers

1 C2

Primary Ammunition 4 (AP)

Secondary Ammunition 2 (JHP)

The Stealth Operator

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This loadout includes an SR-16 rifle, which is light and powerful, making it suitable for stealth. The G19 with a GM suppressor, Laser, and Flashlight are there as a backup.

SR-16 (suppressor, combat grip)

G19 (SRO Dot, suppressor, flashlight)

Mirror gun

Lockpick gun

3 Stingers

3 CS Gas

1 Wedge

Primary Ammunition 4 (AP)

Secondary Ammunition 1 (JHP)

The Map Master

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although the ideal way to ready your loadout is by knowing what the next mission will be and prepping accordingly, there is a common base. This loadout is designed to be versatile and adaptable to different maps.

ARN-18 (laser, suppressor)

G19 (laser, suppressor)

Battering Ram

5 flash grenades

1 pepper spray

1 door block

Medium vest (steel plate)

Ballistic Mask

Primary Ammunition 3 (AP)

Secondary Ammunition 1 (JHP)

The Solid All’Rounder

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I recommend this one for beginners. It is decent enough to be used in all early missions and is more than enough to get an A-rank when you get used to the game.

MK18 (suppressor and combat grip)

USP45 Pistol (laser Pointer)

Heavy Armor (ceramic)

Mirrorgun (mandatory if playing solo) or Ballistic Shield (if a squadmate has a Mirrorgun already)

Light

Ballistic Mask

2 Stingers

3 Flashbangs

1 Wedge

Primary Ammunition 4 (AP)

Secondary Ammunition 1 (JHP)

- This article was updated on December 18th, 2023