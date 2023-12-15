Ready or Not 23 Megabytes per Second Guide: All Objectives and Soft Objectives

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Given the randomized enemy locations, figuring out the exact steps in Ready or Not can be challenging. Still, we can help you with the location of all objectives on the 23 Megabytes per Second mission.

Ready or Not: How to Complete the 23 Megabytes Per Second Mission Objectives

When starting this mission, you will have two main entry points. Do not access the building through the atrium. Take the fire escape route to your right, otherwise, you and your team will be sitting ducks waiting for a criminal to shoot you from a higher story.

The fire escape will lead you to the second floor where the server farm is located. When playing solo, it’s always a good idea to tell your squad members to breach the doors with a kick and a flashbang. It tends to work marvelously during the first few missions of the game.

Now, you can choose to either clear the lower floor first or ascend and leave the atrium for later. Both offer different risks, but the best way to finish this mission is usually to go up first, clear the area and handle the armed thugs, then move to the first floor and report the last civilian.

On the third floor, you will find a room with a woman, as well as Michael’s room. Remember, your objective is to arrest Michael, not kill him, so exercise restraint. Breach the doors with gas grenades and flash bangs and tell your men to do so if playing solo.

All 23 Megabytes Per Second Soft Objectives in Ready or Not

Soft Objectives are hidden tasks not directly outlined by the game, but completing them grants extra points, aiding you in achieving an S-Rank in your missions. In 23 Megabytes per Second, one of the objectives can be completed on the second floor while the other two are next to one another in Michael’s room.

Report the server farm

Report the picture next to the suspect’s PC

Report the suspect’s PC

