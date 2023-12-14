Ready or Not: How to Use the Optiwand and What It Does

Image: VOID Interactive

Ready or Not is an immersive first-person shooter that puts you in the boots of a Swat team member. Becoming a Swat team member means you need to become accustomed to their tools, and one of the most essential tools is the Optiwand.

Players have been having trouble learning how to use the Optiwand and even what it does. This guide will explain the Optiwand in Ready or Not and detail how to use it to your advantage.

How to Use the Optiwand in Ready or Not

During the Ready or Not tutorial, players will get tasked to use the Optiwand for the first time in order to progress forward — although the game doesn’t make it clear how to do so. To progress, move towards the door in the room and equip the Optiwand by pressing the ‘F5’ or ‘5’ key on your keyboard. Once you have it out, aim down at the bottom of the door to interact with it and effectively use the Optiwand.

What is the Purpose of the Optiwand in Ready or Not?

The Optiwand is an essential tool of the Swat team in Ready or Not that can be used to inspect closed doors and determine what is on the other side. It will send a camera underneath the door, allowing you to see the other side for safe measures. For example, players can use the Optiwand to see if there are any bombs planted, enemies, mines, and other deadly obstacles that result in your demise.

When to Use the Optiwand in Ready or Not

The best way to use the Optiwand is to use it whenever you encounter a closed door during a mission. Becoming accustomed to always having the Optiwand equipped and effectively using it will help you stay alive longer, keep your teammates, and ultimately keep their stress down.

It’s important to keep in mind that the Optiwand does not work on metal doors or barriers and can only be used through wooden doors. If you encounter a metal door, it’s best to prepare yourself for danger on the other end by readying your gun and other deadly tools you have in your arsenal.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023