Ready or Not Commander Mode Explained

Ready or Not is leaving early access on December 13, 2023, and entering its full launch with various updates for players to enjoy. The newest feature is called Commander Mode, an immersive single-player experience.

Commander Mode isn’t your typical single-player campaign, as it will include unique aspects that some players may have never seen before. Here is everything you need to know about Commander Mode in Ready or Not.

What is Commander Mode in Ready or Not?

During Commander Mode in Ready or Not, players will take control of David “Judge” Beaumont, the LSPD’s Swat Team Commander. The player’s objective is to select squadmates from a long and diverse roster to come into battle, where each character has unique abilities and traits.

During Commander Mode, it is your job to give your squadmates orders and concoct plans to lead them to victory. It is also your job as commander to keep them alive and healthy, both mentally and physically.

When you complete a mission, you will receive a score based on your performance. For example, you will face repercussions if you accidentally kill a civilian, affecting both your score and the impact on your team, where your team’s stress level will rise, leading them to become more unhealthy mentally.

Commander Mode Mental Health in Ready or Not

As you progress through the missions of Commander Mode, your teammates will receive mental health check-ins to see how well they are doing mentally. These check-ins will monitor their stress levels based on how well your squad has been performing during the missions. According to the developers on the Ready or Not Steam page, “If an officer’s mental status becomes unbearable it may even lead them to quit, or worse.”

This concept of monitoring the mental health of your teammates is brought even further due to there being a permadeath feature to the mode. Your squadmates can get killed in the line of duty, leaving you unable to bring them back and ultimately affecting the stress level of everyone in your squad.

Commander Mode Narrative in Ready or Not

It’s not all about your teammate’s mental health in Commander Mode, as there is also a profound narrative that VOID Interactive has promised. Each mission features a briefing, interactive audio calls, and much more. Be prepared to learn all there is to know about the world of Los Suenos during the story of Commander Mode in Ready or Not.

Commander Mode is about the realistic repercussions soldiers and swat members face in the line of duty. How what they see in battle can affect stress and performance. If you asked me, it looks like Ready or Not aims to create one of the market’s most realistic and immersive shooters.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023