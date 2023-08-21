Best Madden 24 Defensive Playbooks and Schemes Ranked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It can take some time to get good at Madden NFL 24, but you can get a head start when choosing the right defensive playbooks. While each playbook has its advantages, some stand out from the crowd and are considered unstoppable. Here are the best defensive playbooks in Madden 24.

Top Defensive Playbooks and Schemes in Madden 24

Below you’ll find the top defensive playbooks in Madden 24 that are the most dynamic and versatile, which are designed to give the offense trouble at all times.

5. The 46 Playbook

Like Madden 23, the 46 playbook is one of the best defensive playbooks in Madden 24. Focused on pressuring the offense through blitzing while providing an extensive range of audibles, a lot can be done to exploit the other team’s offense. This playbook includes Nickel 3-3, Nickel 3-3 Cub, and Big Nickel, which are fantastic at stopping the passing and running game.

4. The Multiple D Playbook

The Multiple D playbook is a defensive playbook with everything you need to stop any situation the offense may pull on you. Including formations such as Nickel, Dollar, and Dime, your defense will cover all the bases, including zone coverage and inside runs, and adjust to audibles accordingly. The great thing about the Multiple D playbook is that it is one of the most consistent in Madden 24.

Related: Best Alternate Jerseys in Madden NFL 24

3. The Baltimore Ravens Playbook

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most unique playbooks in Madden 24, focusing on speedy linebackers. The Ravens have Nickel formations such as the 2-4, 2-4 DBL MUG, Triple, and 3-3 Odd, which work exceptionally well in blitzing and coverage if you have quick linebackers. This is the defensive playbook to pick if your outside and middle linebackers are the team’s playmakers.

2. The Las Vegas Raiders Playbook

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most brutal defensive playbooks that any offense will struggle with. The reason is that they have three of the best formations in Madden 24, including Nickel 3-3 Cub OLB Blitz, 4-3 Even Blitz, and the 3-4 Bear Will Sam 1. Each of these formations is consistent and reduces the amount of open field the offense has to make a play. The Vikings and Rams also have these three formations, but the Raiders have better options outside of these, including plays with higher pressure on the quarterback.

1. The Buffalo Bills Playbook

The Buffalo Bills offer one of the most well-rounded playbooks in Madden 24. Considering the Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL at the moment, it makes sense that their playbook stands out from the crowd. Overall, you can find any formation that works for your playstyle as they are all dynamic, including the 3-4, Nickel, Big Nickel, Dime, Dollar, 3-4, and more. The audibles adjust to any offense formation, too, making it challenging for your opponent to stay a step ahead of you.

- This article was updated on August 21st, 2023