Best Madden 24 Offensive Playbooks and Schemes Ranked

Running a solid offense in Madden 24 boils down to having an excellent offensive playbook. The NFL has an insane number of formations, so knowing which ones are best can take some time. This guide will review the best offensive playbooks in Madden 24, including plays that target the defense’s weaknesses and are superbly designed.

Top Offensive Playbooks in Madden 24

From great to the best, this guide ranks the top offensive playbooks in Madden NFL 24. Choosing any of these playbooks will improve your Madden game and result in more yards and touchdowns.

5. The New York Jets Offensive Playbook

Players will be surprised when they discover that the New York Jets have one of the best offensive playbooks in Madden 24. With a lousy track record, they are looking to do better this year, and it shows through their offense options. With a high focus on passing, the New York Jets utilize the Gun Tight Offset TE formation and additional Gun formations. If you prefer sticking to the passing game, The Jets playbook will work in your favor.

4. The Denver Broncos Offensive Playbook

The Denver Broncos have always had a solid offensive playbook in any Madden game, and that still rings true in Madden 24. The Broncos have a good variety in their playbook, excelling in both the pass and run game. For example, the Gun Tight Formation is excellent here, allowing players to run quick plays like the PA Cross, Drive Corner, Bench, and more. Additionally, a handful of tricky Read Options will confuse the defense.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Playbook

The Philadelphia Eagles are undoubtedly top performers at the passing game, but their playbook shines through a focus on utilizing the quarterback and halfback to their full potential. This offensive playbook mainly stands out because it includes the Gun Bunch Offset formation. This formation is diverse, including Read Options, Double Post, and even HB Under. If you’re looking for an offense that excels in the running game, the Eagles playbook is a good pick.

2. The 49ers Offensive Playbook

The 49ers are a scary team, which stems from their offensive playbook. With various options for Madden 24 players, the San Fransico 49ers mix their plays through I Form, Pistol, Shotgun, and Singleback formations. Reading this offense is hard for the defense, considering sometimes they will place a wide receiver as a running back. These offensive plays are designed to be fast, confusing, and exploit the defense.

1. The Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Playbook

There’s no question that the Kansas City Chiefs would have one of the best offensive playbooks in Madden 24. With a solid track record of the past four years, their offense has consistently improved, thanks to their hard to read formations. With formations such as Shotgun Spread Dbl Flex Wk, Shotgun Tight Open, and Singleback Tight Y Off Flex, the Kansas City Chiefs offer the most dynamic offense that finds the weakness in any defense.

