Best Madden NFL 24 AFC East Players Ranked

Madden 24 is the latest installment into the long-running NFL video game. With the constant changes to rosters in real life, each entry in Madden changes its overall ratings. If you’re a fan of the four teams in the AFC East, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover the best players in Madden 24 who play for that division.

Who Are The Best AFC East Players in Madden NFL 24?

The AFC East isn’t the best division in the NFL, but there is great potential. Check out the top players in the AFC East in Madden NFL 24 below, as we rank them according to their overall score.

9. Aaron Rodgers: 86 overall – New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is out to prove something this year; being a potential hall of fame Quarterback and becoming part of a team that has been looked down upon for the past decade, he has the responsibility of putting the Jets back on the map. Aaron has dropped significantly in overall rating compared to the last two editions, but he is still a top choice. With an 86 overall, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC East division for Madden 24.

8. Mathew Judon: 89 overall – New England Patriots

The only Patriots player who deserves to be on this best AFC East is Mathew Judon, with an 89 overall rating. This outside Linebacker has only been with the New England Patriots for two years, but he has made a name for himself. With 15.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and 14 tackles for loss, Madden 24 has made Mathew Judon a solid all-around player.

7. Tre’Davious White: 90 overall – Buffalo Bills

As you go down this list, you’ll notice that Buffalo Bills players mostly dominate it, and for good reason. Take Tre’Davious White, for example, who faced an injury in last year’s season, preventing him from playing most of the games. This didn’t stop this Cornerback in the Madden 24 ratings, as he is still 90 overall and is highly ranked for play recognition, man coverage, and zone coverage.

6. Sauce Gardner: 93 overall – New York Jets

Sauce Gardner was the defensive rookie of the year for the NFL in 2023, and that fact alone shows in his stats for Madden 24. Having two interceptions, and 20 passes defended, Sauce Gardner got a bump in his overall rating from 90 to 93. Gardner is tied for third in play recognition and man coverage and fourth in zone coverage. This makes him one of the best cornerbacks in the AFC East for Madden 24.

5. Von Miller: 94 overall – Buffalo Bills

It was a shame to see Von Miller have a short season in 2022 due to an injury, but he still managed to come away with eight sacks in only 12 games. That is just a glimpse of what this Linebacker can do, as his overall rating of 94 in the latest Madden make him an absolute beast. Von Miller is fourth in power and tied for third in finesse, and although he isn’t in the 99 club anymore, he is still a force to reckon with.

4. Josh Allen: 94 overall – Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a wunderkind of the NFL who started as someone who almost didn’t even get his shot in college football. After finally getting his shot at the college football team at Wyoming, he has continued his stride to become one of the best NFL quarterbacks of the past five years. Allen is the face of Madden 24, being on the cover and all, but he also is a stud with a high 94 overall, making him the best Quarterback in the AFC East.

3. Stefon Diggs: 96 overall – Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs had a solid season last year, causing him to get a tiny nudge from 95 overall to 96. Diggs is a top performer for the Bills and is tied for second in regards to catching rate and is tied for third for every single route category. This includes deep, medium, and short routes. The range Stefon Diggs has when throwing to him makes him one of the best Wide Receivers in the game and, hands down, the best on the Bills.

2. Jalen Ramsey: 97 overall – Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is one of the top choices for fans of Fantasy Football, but also a top choice for Madden 24 players. While Ramsey was 98 in last year’s edition, this Cornerback is still a standout name with a 97 overall and is tied for first-in-man coverage. He also shines in zone coverage, although it has lowered from 99 to 95.

1. Tyreek Hill: 98 overall – Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has been putting up impressive numbers, with career-best stats from his first year with the Miami Dolphins. This powerhouse Wide Receiver came away last year with the highest amount of receptions and yards, with 119 catches for 1,710 yards. Madden 24 noticed those numbers, making him a 98 overall and one of the best Wide Receivers in the AFC East and the league.

As the season progresses, we may see changes to these ratings. Some players get injured, while others perform poorly, so these are not set in stone. Still, these are currently the best AFC East players when looking at overall ratings for Madden 24.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023