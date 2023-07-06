How to Pre-Order Madden NFL 24 | Release Date, Platforms, and Editions

Image: Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 24 is fast approaching, and fans are dying to see how the new entry to the franchise holds up. With the recent announcements of every edition of Madden 24, tons of people are looking to get their pre-orders sorted out in preparation for its official release. If you’re one of those looking to jump right into the action when the game becomes available, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding Madden NFL 24, including pre-ordering, release date, and editions.

Madden NFL 24 Release Date and How to Pre-order

Madden NFL 24 officially releases on August 18, 2023. Pre-orders for Madden NFL 24 are available now, and there are a few ways to lock yours in. First, you can head to the official Electronic Arts website — where there is an opportunity to pre-order whichever edition you would like: Standard or Deluxe. For those who want to pre-order through the EA App, there is a third edition: EA Play Pro Edition.

Head to the website, click “Pre-order” in the upper right-hand corner, and select your preferred platform. This will then bring you to the selection of which edition you would like to pre-order (Standard or Deluxe) — choose one to be brought to the official store for your preferred platform.

You can also pre-order Madden NFL 24 by heading to the official store directly from your platform of choice. If you want the physical edition of Madden NFL 24, your best bet is to order directly from Amazon. This way, Amazon will ship it to you when it becomes available.

Madden NFL Platforms

Madden NFL 24 will release on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the latest Madden is confirmed for all platforms, Crossplay will only be available on the newer gen consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Additionally, Electronic Arts confirmed that Superstar: The League and Superstar: Showdown modes are also only on newer gen.

What’s Included in the Standard Edition of Madden 24

The Standard Edition for Madden NFL 24 runs at the normal price of $69.99. Below you can find everything included when pre-ordering the Standard Edition for the game.

Base Game

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (1 Offense and 1 Defense)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

What’s Included in the Deluxe Edition for Madden 24

The Deluxe Edition for Madden NFL 24 runs at the steep price of $99.99. This is $30 higher than the Standard version and is designed for die-hard fans of the Madden franchise. Read further to learn everything that is included when pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition for Madden 24.

Base Game

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (1 Offense and 1 Defense)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

3 Day Early Access

4600 Madden Points

AKA Player Item (only available if pre-ordered by July 22)

What’s Included in the EA Play Pro Edition for Madden 24

Finally, we have the EA Play Pro Edition for Madden NFL 24. Anyone who is subscribed to EA Play Pro can get this edition. EA Play Pro subscription costs $14.99 a month and everything below can be yours if you subscribe to the service.

Base Game

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (1 Offense and 1 Defense)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

3 Days Early Access

500 Madden Points with each monthly Madden NFL 24 login from Aug 2023 to Jul 2024

AKA Player Item (only available if pre-ordered by July 22)

That’s all you need to know regarding pre-ordering Madden NFL 24. I hope this has helped you decide which edition is best for you! I think an additional 30 bucks is ridiculous for a Deluxe Edition for any game, so I’ll be going Standard.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023