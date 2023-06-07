Image: EA Sports

Are you wondering how to sign up for and play the Madden NFL 24 beta after the official reveal trailer was released on June 7, 2023, showing Josh Allen as the new cover athlete? Madden NFL 24 will be available on August 18th, 2023. However, you can participate in the beta and experience what this year’s title offers, like the new Sapien Technology that brings anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons that are more responsive and life-like player motion. Here’s what you need to know about signing up for and playing the Madden NFL 2024 Beta.

How to Sign Up for the Madden NFL 24 Beta

Unfortunately, the registration period for the Madden NFL 24 beta is closed. The online registration period was from April 21st-April 28th, 2023. However, there may be additional beta periods that you can sign up for before it releases this summer. The best way to stay informed is by visiting the Madden NFL 24 beta sign-up page. Once it is available, fill out the form, and you will be entered into the pool of possible participants. EA also posted the first sign-up on their Twitter page, so follow @MaddenNFLDirect.

Here is the official tweet for the sign-up period that is now closed:

Hey Madden fans,



You can click the link below to log in to your EA account and register for a limited Madden NFL opportunity!https://t.co/N7tALn0MXK



Please note that this opportunity is only for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.



Must be 18+ and in the US or Canada. — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) April 21, 2023

How to Play the Madden NFL 24 Beta

Playing the Madden NFL 24 beta is only available for players on next-generation consoles like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC players who are 18+ and located in the United States or Canada. If you signed up but did not meet these requirements, you will not receive information from EA regarding the beta.

Details surrounding the beta period will be emailed on June 8, 2023, to those accepted into the beta program. Based on how EA handled the beta period for Madden 23, we suspect this is the date the beta period will begin. There is no official information on how long the beta period will last, but it lasted 25 days for Madden 23.

After playing the Madden NFL 24 beta, you can provide your feedback on the game and your experience playing the beta by visiting the official Madden NFL 24 forums. The website is inactive but will be made available once the beta period begins. This is your moment to share any bugs or negative experiences with the developers.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023