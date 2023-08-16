Best Madden NFL 24 NFC East Players Ranked

Image: Electronic Arts

Madden games are constantly changing the stats of the players on the roster due to how the players perform in real life while playing in the NFL. Madden NFL 24 has changed its stats drastically, as players switch teams and have some of the best seasons of their careers last season. Today, we are looking at the NFC East. Here are the top players in the NFC East in Madden NFL 24.

Top Players in the NFC East for Madden NFL 24

This guide will rank all NFC East players in Madden 24 regarding their OVR rating. From the lowest overall to the highest, here are standout names for this division in the NFL.

8. Dak Prescott: 87 OVR – Dallas Cowboys

Just under Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott sits comfortably at 87 OVR. He dropped from 89 to 87 in this year’s Madden, but that doesn’t remove the fact that he is still one of the best in the NFC East. His overall lowered mainly stems from him having the most interceptions out of any quarterback. Still, besides that, he is a solid quarterback in Madden 24, with sixth in deep accuracy, fifth in medium accuracy, and sixth in short accuracy. Those rankings are compared to all players in the entire game roster.

7. Jalen Hurts: 88 OVR – Philadephia Eagles

Jalen Hurts got a significant boost in the latest Madden game, as he was only 74 OVR last season. Now a 88 overall, Jalen Hurts is a standout quarterback who had a career-changing season where he threw for over 3,500 yards and achieved 22 touchdowns. This fact alone has pushed him into the top 8 NFC East players and the division’s best quarterback.

6. Haason Reddick: 90 OVR – Philadelphia Eagles

Haason Reddick was known to have a lot of potential, and recently he has shown it through his stats on the Philadelphia Eagles. This 90 OVR linebacker in Madden 24 had 16 sacks, and five forced fumbles, pushing him into having the title of the best edge rusher in the NFC East. It also helps that this beast was in the Pro Bowl, showcasing what he can do on the field.

5. Demarcus Lawrence: 90 OVR – Dallas Cowboys

Another standout edge rusher is Demarcus Lawrence, with the same 90 overall rating as Haason Reddick. Like Haason, Demarcus also made the Pro Bowl, allowing Madden 24 to keep him with high ratings and stats for players to enjoy. Demarcus Lawrence plays for the Dallas Cowboys and is tied for eighth among edge rushers and seventh for edge rushers when it comes to finesse moves.

4. AJ Brown: 91 OVR – Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, was on the roster in Madden 23 as an 87 overall. Now in Madden 24, he is 91 OVR, where most of his stats target exemplary route running. Brown’s short-running route is number 7, and his catch traffic is number 8. This is AJ Brown’s first season on the Eagles, and it’s great to see him end up in the top 10 best Wide Receivers in all of Madden 24 to show us what he got in Philly.

3. Terry Mclaurin: 92 OVR – Washington Commanders

The only Washington Commanders player who deserves a top spot as one of the best NFC East players goes to Terry Mclaurin, who is sitting at a high 92 OVR rating. Recently in the number 9 spot for the best Wide Receiver in the league, Terry has moved up to number 8 in Madden NFL 24. His stats are remarkable, including a 97 in catching, 94 in traffic mark, and a solid 90 in medium route running. This makes sense, considering he had over 1,100 yards last NFL season.

2. Darius Slay: 92 OVR – Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay has remained in the top 10 and is the best zone corner in Madden. Starting his career as a top corner in Detroit, he soon became one of the best corners in the league as a Philadelphia Eagles player. He is tied for eighth in man coverage, best in play recognition, and sixth in catching overall. With an OVR rating of 92, a number that hasn’t increased, he was lowered from fourth to sixth in the best cornerbacks in the game. Still, that is very impressive.

1. Saqoun Barklay: 93 OVR – New York Giants

Saqoun Barklay was lowered in Madden 23, pushing him out of the top 10 overall runningbacks, but he is back and better than ever in the top 5 spots for Madden 24. This top-tier Giants running back is tied for seventh for speed, fifth in change in direction, fifth in carrying, and tied for fourth in executing jukes — the most important stat for a runningback. His movement on the field makes him one of the best runningbacks in the league and the best in the NFC East.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023