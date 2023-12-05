5 Best Minecraft Creative Seeds for Building (1.20)

Image: Mojang

Some seeds feature vast plains and large areas filled with a variety of blocks and biomes. These tend to be the best ones for letting your creativity shine in Minecraft, especially after the 1.20 update.

Below, you’ll find the 5 top creative seeds for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update. With everything from natural settings to diverse biomes and vast plains, there’s so much to explore.

The 5 Best Creative Seeds for Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales

Coastal Forest: -3180883118112984783

This seed will create a forested hill and a bunch of forested mounts near the ocean. The tallest hill has a crater-like region that you can use as the base for a mega structure or a city. It also has caves, lakes, waterfalls, and lava. It’s a great seed to make something truly unique.

Winter Peace: -7283746623841906648

If you are trying to build a themed winter or holiday city, this seed will get the job done. It has green fields and frozen forests. It has lakes, frozen lakes, snowy mountains, green mountains, structures, caves, and more. It’s great for exploration, too.

Creative Cornucopia: 100073911330129

This seed provides a unique building experience with three different biomes meeting in a very abrupt way. It’s adaptable to any building style, whether you’re planning to construct a sprawling city or a cozy cottage. It provides enough diversity for you to make many things while being structured and stable enough to be a good canvas.

Multibiome Plane: 88851231548

By far one of my favorite 1.20 seeds for chilling and building due to its great variety of biomes. You start at the badlands, but there’s a jungle, a desert area, and a lake surrounded by a forest. The more you look around, the more there is to find. That said, the plane fields do help players who want to build cities.

Underground Caves: -6778146788154565663

This seed provides a large body of water with high mountains and a plane forest around it. It’s good enough for builders that way, especially if you intend to make a village or castle surrounded by water. However, the most interesting characteristic of this seed is the well-lit underground caves that can be used to create an underground city or mine if you’re feeling like a dwarf.

