Best Minecraft Map Mod: JourneyMap vs Xaero’s Minimap

Streamline your adventures in new worlds using these mods!

November 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Best Minecraft Map Mod JourneyMap vs Xaero's Minimap
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While playing Minecraft, it’s hard to overstate how frustrating it used to be to navigate the procedurally-generated terrain. The in-game maps you could make often pale in comparison to the Minecraft map mod options, with two main competitors: JourneyMap and Xaero’s Minimap, but which one is the superior offering?

Is JourneyMap or Xaero’s Minimap & World Map the Best Minecraft Map Mod?

Xaero’s Minimap and World Map are arguably the best pair of map mods, offering a streamlined presentation of the generated world in Minecraft. The mod boasts toggle options for Cave Mode and several quality-of-life improvements to gameplay.

Best-Minecraft-Map-Mod-JourneyMap-vs-Xaeros-World-Map-Regular
Best-Minecraft-Map-Mod-JourneyMap-vs-Xaeros-World-Map-Cave

However, the only disadvantage is you must install both Xaero’s Minimap and Xaero’s World Map mods to get the full experience. This adds an intuitive minimap along with showing mobs when you press ‘M’ to view the world map.

Related: Minecraft 1.20 Ore Distribution: Best Y-Levels for All Ores

Both map mod options have a similar offering in both the topographical and cave map options, but it’s just a simple matter of navigating the map menu. Xaero’s feels more like a user-friendly, clean interface while retaining the waypoint options which are almost identical to those found in JourneyMap.

Best-Minecraft-Map-Mod-JourneyMap-World-Map
JourneyMap World Map, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

JourneyMap’s differences lie in some better customization options and control over viewing the map during the day or nighttime.

Which Mod Has the Better Minimap?

I would argue that JourneyMap has a slight edge here, as it constantly has the same orientation allowing you to always know what direction you’re going in the world. Xaero’s is excellent and fluid as well, but is smaller, and it’s one of the weaker elements of that mod combo.

Best-Minecraft-Map-Mod-JourneyMap-Minimap
JourneyMap Minimap, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So while Xaero’s Minimap and Xaero’s World Map combined make for a better user experience, JourneyMap has potentially greater freedom of customization and a better minimap. While this hardly disqualifies Xaero’s, JourneyMap is packed into one mod instead of 2, making it a more efficient choice, if slightly less elegant and easy to use.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :