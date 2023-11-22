Minecraft 1.20 Ore Distribution: Best Y-Levels for All Ores

Image: Mojang

The best Minecraft players know how to optimize their mining strategies in order to get as many ores as possible per mining trip. If you want to become a pro miner, you’ll need to know the best Y-levels and depths to start hunting for Iron, Diamonds, and other ores.

There’s a complex metagame behind mining in Minecraft, especially after the release of the Version 1.18 update that expanded the verticality of each world. While you can stumble across Diamonds and other rare resources just by aimlessly wandering around in the mines, you’ll have better chances of finding them if you focus your attention on specific Y-levels when you’re mining.

Minecraft Ore Y-Levels

Ore Minimum Y-Level Maximum Y-Level Recommended Y-Level Coal -64 256 56 Iron -64 256 15 Gold -64

32 (Badlands Biome) 32

256 (Badlands Biome) -16 Copper -16 112 47 Diamonds -64 16 -59 Lapis Lazuli -64 64 0 Redstone -64 16 -59 Emeralds -16 256 235

Minecraft ores follow a triangular distribution pattern, with ores less common at their minimum and maximum Y-levels and most common at the midpoint between the two. There are exceptions — some ores like Iron have high distribution levels at higher Y-levels in mountainous biomes — but that’s a solid rule of thumb to follow.

Minecraft Air Exposure Explained

Air Exposure also affects ore spawn rates in Minecraft. For example, Coal, Gold, and Diamonds favor reduced air exposure, meaning they will be less likely to be exposed to open air. Because of this, they’re more likely to be hidden behind other stone blocks. You can still find them out in the open while exploring caves, but they’re rare.

Related: Best Minecraft Enchantments – Pickaxe, Sword, Bow, Armor, and Other Tools

Lapis Lazuli, on the other hand, only spawns with no air exposure. Lapis will never be exposed to open air and you will always have to mine through stone to find it. If you want to farm these ores, strip mining is your best bet. This Reddit post has excellent information on air exposure levels and ore distribution.

Minecraft Nether Ore Y-Levels

Ore Minimum Y-Level Maximum Y-Level Recommended Y-Level Nether Quartz 7 117 14 Nether Gold 7 117 18 Ancient Debris 6 119 14

The Nether still follows the same rules as the overworld, so some Y-levels are better than others for finding certain materials. Mining in the Nether is dangerous because of lava and Piglins, so be careful when strip mining for these resources.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023