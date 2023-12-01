5 Best Minecraft 1.20 Seeds for Nintendo Switch

Image: Mojang Studios

Minecraft’s latest updates have introduced a lot of content, including new biomes and structures that players might be searching for. With that in mind, here are the five best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for Nintendo Switch.

Best Nintendo Switch Seeds For Minecraft 1.20

Image: Mojang Studios

Blossom Hideaway: -5480987504042101543

With this seed, you can create a mountain surrounded by Sakura trees, which are part of the new Cherry Grove biome introduced in the 1.20 update. You’ll find the village sort of hidden on the slope of the mountain. This seed offers a visually interesting exploration experience with a serene and unique touch.

Mysterious Desert: 1002143034020199411

With this seed, you will spawn a village and mysterious desert to explore with an ominous temple. There’s an interesting combination of different biomes. Aside from being a beautiful landscape, it’s also a map that has a lot to explore with another island nearby.

Image: Mojang Studios

Sakura Lake: -7546871041441139804

Instead of a village, this seed now has a lake that is surrounded by Sakura trees, offering a spectacular visual treat to players. It’s a calming and relaxing environment that might inspire you to create beautiful structures. It is also a place with a lot to explore, so make sure to go around, dig, and see what it has to offer.

Underground Exploration: -8149544997049773932

This seed is great for those who love exploring underground in Minecraft. In this one, you will find a mountain covered in snow near a giant lake. There is a lot to dig and a lot to find. It will surely be a great map for curious minds. What is under the lake and the mountain?

Historic Adventure: -8119594364867986181

This seed is great for those who are looking for exploration and exciting adventures. Since the introduction of the 1.20 update, there are many archaeological sites, hidden treasures, and a lot of adventures to be had.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023