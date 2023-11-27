5 Best Nintendo Switch Texture Packs for Minecraft

Image: Mojang Studios and Nintendo

Minecraft’s default style and textures aren’t for everyone. Texture packs are a great way to make your game look and feel brand new. Here are 5 of the best texture packs in the marketplace!

Best Texture Packs for Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch

Ultra Modern Texture Pack – Cyclone

Image: Cyclone and Mojang Studios

If you’re a fan of modern builds in Minecraft, this pack is for you! The smooth and sleek textures are perfect for big-city builds. There are even simple decor options like shelves, flat-screen TVs, and more for the modern minimalist.

This pack is available for 990 Minecoins.

Jolicraft HD – Jolicraft

Image: Jolicraft and Mojang Studios

Jolicraft is a classic Minecraft texture pack, and Jolicraft HD looks better than ever! With this pack, the world will feel a little more whimsical. From the swirling sun to slightly silly mobs, Jolicraft is great for players who want a bit of realism and a lot of fun.

This pack is available for 990 Minecoins.

Super Cute – Tetrascape

Image: Tetrascape and Mojang Studios

This pack is appropriately named because everything is super cute! Even the monsters are too cute to kill. For players who are looking for something sweet and simple, this pack is for you. The pack even comes with 15 skins, so you and your friends can be as cute as the rest of the game!

This pack is available for 1170 Minecoins.

Alien Worlds Texture Pack – Polymaps

Image: Polymaps and Mojang Studios

With recolored biomes and extravagant animals, this pack will make you feel like you’re on another planet. Everything is alien and space-themed, from the mobs you encounter to the armor you wear. The armor is an excellent touch— designed to look like space suits! A great choice for players who enjoy sci-fi!

This pack is available for 660 Minecoins.

Realistic Textures HD – Square Dreams

Image: Square Dreams and Mojang Studios

I’m a huge fan of realistic texture packs for Minecraft, and this pack by Square Dreams is no exception! The visuals are great, but what’s really special about this pack is the model overhaul. The mobs look detailed and incredible— the Creeper is horrifying, and the Ender Dragon looks truly formidable!

This pack is available for 990 Minecoins.

If you want to check out additional amazing texture packs, you can find them in the Minecraft Marketplace!

