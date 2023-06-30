The 10 Best Minecraft Texture Packs for Nintendo Switch, Ranked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch is a great way to experience the beloved block-building game on a handheld console. While the game’s default visuals are good-looking, texture packs allow players to enhance their Minecraft worlds with stunning new graphics. Texture packs can turn graphics into comic-book or cartoon styles and even transport you to new worlds, such as medieval times! This article will explore the top 10 Minecraft texture packs for the Nintendo Switch, offering unique and immersive experiences that will take your Minecraft adventures to the next level.

Ranking the Top 10 Minecraft Texture Packs for Nintendo Switch

You have come to the right place to find a texture pack! Below you will find our ranking for the best Minecraft texture packs on the Nintendo Switch. With so many texture packs for players to choose from, it can be overwhelming knowing which one is best for you. There are ten options here in this guide, allowing you to find one that will best suit the graphic style and look you are going for.

Note: These Texture packs can be installed through the Minecraft Bedrock Version for Nintendo Switch.

10. Chroma Hills

Image: Syclone Studios and Mojang Studios

Chroma Hills is a remarkable texture pack that brings a touch of humor to the world of Minecraft. Its high-resolution textures and meticulous attention to detail create a visually stunning atmosphere that feels straight out of a cartoon RPG. Some might even say it feels like a completely different game. From the sunny and bright landscapes to the shadowy depths of dungeons, Chroma Hills offers a rich and immersive experience. The pack also includes custom 3D block models, adding depth and dimension to your creations.

9. Faithful

Image: Vattic and Mojang Studios

If you prefer a texture pack that maintains the original essence of Minecraft while improving the visuals, Faithful is a perfect choice. Faithful enhances the game’s textures with higher resolution and more detail, resulting in a sharper and crisper look. This pack is excellent for players who appreciate the game’s iconic blocky art style but want a little extra polish and clarity. This texture pack can be considered the original game’s HD version!

8. Medieval Texture

Image: Mojang Studios

Medeival Texture is a texture pack that captures the spirit of the medieval era. With its old-school yet realistic textures, this pack immerses players in a world of knights, castles, and epic quests. The attention to detail is remarkable, bringing a sense of authenticity to the game. Whether constructing large fortresses or embarking on medieval adventures, Medeival Texture will transport you back in time. With smooth cobblestones, ores, sandstone, and a variety of more tweaks — this is a texture pack that one must not miss out on.

7. Super Mario Mashup Pack

Image: Mojang Studios

The Super Mario Mashup Pack for Minecraft brings the beloved characters and vibrant world of the Mushroom Kingdom into the blocky realm of Minecraft. This exciting collaboration combines the iconic elements of both games, featuring familiar landscapes, enemies, and power-ups. Players can explore Mushroom Kingdom-themed environments, create their Mario-inspired structured, and even take on challenges in the new Super Mario-themed minigames. With its colorful visuals and nostalgic charm, the Super Mario Mashup Pack offers an incredible crossover experience that delights Minecraft and Super Mario fans alike.

6. DokuCraft

Image: Mojang Studios

Dokucraft is one of the oldest texture packs that has been a favorite among Minecraft players for years. With its Zelda-inspired designs and fantasy style, Dokucraft adds a sense of a mythical adventure to your gameplay. Whether building a castle or exploring ruins, this pack’s detailed textures and unique art style will transport you to a world of fantasy and exploration. This is my go-to choice, mainly because I’m a die-hard Zelda fan, and it gives me the feeling that I’m going through the old-school dungeons as our friend in Green, Link.

5. Sphax PureBDcraft

Image:BDCraft and Mojang Studios

Sphax PureBDcraft is a popular texture pack with a unique cartoonish and comic style. With its bright colors and visuals that look straight out of a cartoon show, this pack is perfect for players who enjoy a more lighthearted and playful Minecraft experience. Sphax PureBDcraft reimagines the game’s blocks and items with textures that feel alive, adding a touch of fun to your creations and adventures.

4. Dramatic Skies

Image: thebaum64 and Mojang Studios

Dramatic Skies is a texture pack that enhances the game’s sky areas and weather effects. With its stunning cloud formations, shining sunsets, and dynamic weather patterns, this pack brings the skies of Minecraft to life. Whether relaxing and checking out sunrise or witnessing a thunderstorm, Dramatic Skies will immerse you in a world of atmospheric beauty.

3. Breath of the Wild Texture Pack

Image: Mojang Studios

The Minecraft Breath of the Wild Texture Pack allows players to feel part of the legendary world of Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This visually stunning texture pack brings the beloved game’s distinct art style to the Minecraft GUI, allowing players to bring over their love for the Zelda series. It has the sounds and designs of the Sheikah Slate, making this one of the greatest texture packs for the Nintendo Switch.

2. BlockPixel

Image: Jakob.zero and Mojang Studios

The BlockPixel texture pack for Minecraft offers a unique visual experience without destroying the foundation of the classic Minecraft game. Its pixelated art style has a feel of classic retro games and builds a world that is very relaxing to the eyes. The consistent square pattern spread throughout all blocks, structures, and villagers makes everything feel different — while also familiar at the same time. It’s a must-have for Minecraft enthusiasts seeking a new visual adventure.

1. PureBDcraft

Image:BDCraft and Mojang Studios

PureBDcraft is a popular texture pack that transforms the Minecraft world into a vibrant comic book-inspired universe. This pack adds a refreshing and stylish touch to the game with its clean lines and bold colors. The comic book focus completely revamps all creatures, ui, items, and blocks in high definition — while also adding geeky references. Whether exploring the forests or dangerous caves within, PureBDcraft’s detailed textures and beautiful animations will bring your surroundings to life. All in all, this is the best choice for players who enjoy a complete overhaul of the standard Minecraft style.

Texture packs are a fantastic way to personalize your Minecraft experience on the Nintendo Switch! If you aren’t sure which is best for you, check them out individually — you’re bound to find one that works best for you. While exploring them, check out our picks for the best Bedrock Servers for Minecraft. Servers are another great way to leave the standard Minecraft game and head into different worlds filled with mini-games and modes.

