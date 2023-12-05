5 Best Minecraft Seeds for Xbox Version 1.20 (Trails and Tales)

Image: Mojang Studios

If you are looking for the Best Minecraft 1.20 (Trails and Tales) seeds for Xbox, or Bedrock Edition, we have some to share with you. Each seed provides a completely different experience. There are cherry blossom biomes, plains for buildings, and more. Check below.

The 5 Trails and Tales Seeds for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20 on Xbox

The Blossom Lake: -7546871041441139804

This seed should spawn a great lake near a cherry grove. The Sakura trees are the most beautiful aspect of the 1.20 update of Minecraft, and they can create some deceptively calming environments. However, this is a game about survival and adventure. Stay alert and find out what the grove is hiding.

The Lake House: 2541367698408091918

With this seed, you should be able to find a mansion in the middle of the frozen river. This mansion has a lot to explore. It has villagers, zombies, items, and more. This is a very odd, very unique seed with a very clear intent.

Survivalist Adventures: 4379085713744579341

This is an amazing seed with many biomes with lots to explore. you will start near an Ocean near an oak forest. The mountains near a cherry grove also have a village next to them. In this map, you will also find a flat area for buildings, a mushroom island, and a flower field. There is a lot here to find.

Picturesque Paradise: -1237183892916451978

This map provides an unusual combination of bamboo forest, jungle, and desert. There’s a huge mountain with flying structures and chasms on the ground of the woods that lead to hidden waterfalls and more. The desert has many structures for you to explore as well. If you go underwater, there are even more things to find. This is a very packed seed that has a lot going on.

Ruins of the Forgotten World: 5241449754450116624

You spawn in the badlands. This broad canyon might not seem impressive at first, but if you explore its mountains instead of going to the woods, you will see many interesting things. These mountains hide ancient structures and entire biomes inside them, making each an entire adventure.

