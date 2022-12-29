Best Minecraft Videos for Kids: Tutorials, Content Creators, Skits

As kids continue to grow, there are plenty of video games that can help foster creativity and imagination. Minecraft just so happens to be one of these games, offering an innocent time for those with budding creative minds. However, knowing which YouTubers and Content Creators to keep an eye peeled for is key.

While the majority of content for this title is safe for kids and young ones to watch, some creators don’t have as much of a filter. For parents, and for younger kids looking to learn more about the game itself, or to find some fun content that is safe for everyone, make sure to keep an eye peeled for these creators online!

Best Safe Minecraft Content Creators For Younger Fans

As gamers continue to grow and learn more about the game itself, Minecraft offers plenty to love. There may be a small amount of violence when it comes to attacking some of the hostile mobs that are in the game, but it is not graphic by any means. However, finding creators that will help foster this creativity can help keep them interested in this game, so here are some of the best creators out there for all audiences.

As Minecraft is a large and creative world, Stampylonghead takes younger gamers on the adventure of a lifetime. Utilizing his persona as an anthropomorphic cat, younger gamers and parents have nothing to worry about when it comes to this content. No foul language, harsh images, or anything of the sort will be found here, just a man who happens to love the game and what it has to offer.

Alongside plenty of Minecraft content, PrestonPlayz uploads gameplay videos for other popular titles, such as Roblox and its wealth of experiences. However, when it comes to Minecraft gameplay and spoofs, PrestonPlayz has a large variety of content available on its channel. Alongside being very safe for kids to watch, there is more than meets the eye, so kids and grown-ups can find plenty to love here.

Alongside plenty of Minecraft parody songs, CaptainSparklez has made a name for himself over the years by providing high-quality Minecraft content for people of all ages. Keeping his content quite G-rated has helped his brand over the years, and always provides a good base for kids to learn from. Plus, there are plenty of adventures to partake in, as he continues to upload plenty of series’ to keep viewers engaged.

Aphmau is an excellent creator who uploads more than just Minecraft. However, her Minecraft content is bright, colorful, and most importantly, family-friendly. She also will participate with her community, giving younger gamers the possible chance to play a game with their favorite content creator if they are lucky enough. She also tells different stories, so the content on her channel does offer a fair bit of variation compared to some other content creators.

For those hoping to lose themselves in a series, rather than just some random videos, Little Lizard Adventures could be a perfect choice. Rather than just uploading a video daily, LLA uploads longer-form videos that will take gamers of all ages on epic adventures, usually within a particular theme. This could be great for someone hoping to find that next spring of inspiration, allowing players to find a new favorite seed to lose themselves in.

While these YouTube content creators may be family-friendly, there are plenty of creators online that don’t have that same intent. Make sure to review any video with your little one before setting them free on their channel, as there may be a video or two with some foul language for their older fans. However, with the channels listed above, gamers and parents have less to worry about, as they have a particular fanbase to work with.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

