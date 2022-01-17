Best Monster Hunter Rise Dango: Best Skills and Combinations

Food is an essential part of the Monster Hunter experience, and Rise allows players to choose a combination of Dango to enhance their skills during hunts. The Dango system is fairly similar to past food systems in previous Monster Hunter games, but it places much more emphasis on allowing hunters to choose their own unique set of skills. Some of them don’t seem all that useful, but there are quite a few of them that can dramatically improve your hunting performance. Here’s everything you need to know about Dango in Monster Hunter Rise, including a full rundown of all Dango types and the best ones to choose.

How to Unlock New Dango Types

There are 47 unique types of Dango in Monster Hunter Rise. The initial selection of Dango and their associated perks are limited at first, but you will increase the Canteen’s capabilities and expand its Dango selection as you progress through the game and increase your Hunter Rank. In the beginning, most of the Dango abilities are minor, but you will unlock better ones as time goes on.

How to Save a Dango Order

Once you find your go-to Dango combination, you can save it so you can easily order it upon repeat visits to the Canteen. All you have to do is select “Register to Set” when ordering and you’ll be able to reorder that set by choosing “Order the Usual” at the Canteen. You can pay with Points or with Zenny, but Dango isn’t too expensive regardless.

Best Dango in Monster Hunter Rise

Of course, the best types of Dango to order will differ for everyone depending on their playstyle and target monster, but there are a few that rise above the rest as easy choices when ordering.

Bestnut: Sometimes decreases damage taken

Sometimes decreases damage taken Medicinal: Slightly increases health recovery from items

Slightly increases health recovery from items Mint-iature: Temporarily increases attack and defense after consumption, once

Temporarily increases attack and defense after consumption, once Sharp: Speeds up weapon sharpening

Speeds up weapon sharpening Rosy: Sometimes increases the number of times you can carve

Sometimes increases the number of times you can carve Raisin d’etre: Reduces the time between gathering point respawns

The best Dango will increase your base stats and increase the speed of basic hunting actions, and most of those are thankfully available from the beginning. Some of them even have upgraded forms that enhance their perks, so they get even better as your Hunter Rank increases.

Rosy, for example, can be upgraded to Triple Rose by completing the 7 Star Hub Quest “A Seared Situation.” It’s a quest that appears very late in the game, but the upgraded Triple Rose perk will often increase the number of times you can carve instead of sometimes increasing it.

The only Dango that differs from most of the others listed above is Raisin d’etre, which makes gathering points respawn more often. This is a great Dango for gathering runs and expeditions, especially if you pair it with other options like Leg Day which reduces stamina depletion while running on walls.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.