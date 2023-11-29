Best Nancy Build in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Abilities, Stats, and Attributes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Nancy, one of the brand new characters in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, brings unique skills to the game that allow players to gain a different advantage. This guide will explore the best Nancy build in TCM, including how to progress in the skill tree.

Best Abilities for Nancy in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

When you first start unlocking slots on Nancy’s skill tree in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, make sure you progress through the left side and unlock the slots that help with blood storage and reducing noise. Below are the slots you should acquire first.

Blood Banker: Your maximum blood storage capacity is increased by 10%.

Chicken Whisperer: Chickens won't make noise unless you're close to them. The chicken detection radius is reduced by 20%.

These two are the best to unlock first, allowing you to store more blood for Grandpa and make less noise for hunting victims. As you progress past Chicken Whisperer, you can either branch right or left. Make sure you branch left here and unlock the following skills.

Poisoned Claws: Attacks have a slight poison effect for 5 seconds.

Barge to the Point: Barging doors always open on the first try.

Barging doors always open on the first try. Ding Dong: The bell attachment to the strands of barbed wire will ring 20% louder, and its highlight range will be increased by 10%.

For a great Nancy build, these are the perks and abilities you will want to unlock early in the skill tree. You’ll need to drain the health of victims as fast as possible, which Poisoned Claws will help with due to the infliction of poison. As for Barge to the Point and Ding Dong, this will allow you to close the gap on victims more efficiently and quickly.

After unlocking those options, progress upward in the skill tree until you hit another branching path. You will want to branch to the right this time and unlock the following perk:

I’ll Kill Them All: After using her ability, Nancy’s damage is increased by 5% for 30 seconds.

Immediately after unlocking I’ll Kill Them All, move up in the skill tree and then to the left until you reach Hurt EM.

Hurt EM: Barbed wire traps do 20% more damage.

With Hurt ‘EM finally unlocked, you have everything you need to create the best Nancy build in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Make your way to your loadout screen to equip the perks that focus on combat and damage to create a deadly Nancy build. Your loadout should look like this:

Spy

Poisoned Claws

I’ll Kill Them All

Hurt ‘EM

As you can see, this Nancy build is designed to make her as deadly as possible to the victims. You’ll find that she can kill victims faster and reduce the time victims have to escape with Poisoned Claws, I’ll Kill Them All, and Hurt EM.

If you decide to go more of a support role you can do so by equipping the Barge to the Point, Ding Dong, or Chicken Whisperer skills you have unlocked. This gives you a massive advantage over the victims, forcing them to work faster, which can lead to clumsiness.

That last point makes her a great teammate, where you can communicate with your friends whenever your enhanced sound to the barbed wire notifies you.

Best Stats for Nancy in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Regarding stats, you want to play on Nancy’s strengths and improve the ones that help her improve in those fields. For example, since Nancy is excellent in combat and blood harvesting, you will want to enhance stats focusing on that. In this case, upgrade Savagery and Harvesting for deadlier attacks and better Blood Harvesting.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023