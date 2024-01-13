Image: 2K Games

Selecting the right layup package is a must if you plan on creating the perfect player and dominating while on the court in NBA 2K24, as you cannot fine-tune them to your build like you can with jump shots and dunks.

To help you find the perfect package for your MyPlayer, here are the best layup packages in NBA 2K24, ranked.

Best NBA 2K24 Layup Packages Ranked

As the available layup packages for you in NBA 2K24 will change based on your player’s height, I decided to make three different top 5 lists focused on players who are 6’4 or under, over 6’5/under 6’9, and over 6’10. You can check out each of them below.

The Best NBA 2K24 Layup Packages for Players 6’4 or Under

The best Layup Package for players 6’4 or under on NBA 2K24 is to no one’s surprise De’Aaron Fox’s. The package earns its spot given how it will allow you to attack the basket like a rocket no matter your layup of choice. Most of its animations can also be triggered from far away, which segments it as a nightmare to defenders.

Fox’s will then be followed by Stephen Curry’s —which leaves very little to chance when in mid-range and has the best scoop animations among all in 2K24— and Kyrie Irving’s for its overall performance in 1v1 scenarios. To close our top five, we have Trae Young’s for its indefensible floaters and Ja Morant’s for its versatility. To recap, here are the best layup packages for players under 6’4.

De’Aaron Fox Stephen Curry Kyrie Irving Trae Young Ja Morant

The Best Layup Packages for Players Under 6’9 and Over 6’5

The best layup package for players over 6’5 and under 6’9 in NBA 2K24 is in my opinion the LeBron James package. Like King James himself, the package is as consistent as it can be and allows you to perform effective layups from both close and mid-range. The package will then be followed by Michael Jordan’s and Kobe Bryant’s respectively, which are the best for those playing in the wings and unstoppable in 1v1 scenarios.

On the final two spots, we then have Jimmy Butler’s for its straightforwardness and overall effectiveness when in both close and mid-range, and DeMar DeRozan’s for its ability to perform great scoops and consistently go above the rim. To recap, here are the top 5 layup packages for players under 6’9 and over 6’5 in NBA 2K24.

LeBron James Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant Jimmy Butler DeMar DeRozan

The Best NBA 2K24 Layup Packages for Players Over 6’10

For those making use of builds over 6’10, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s layup package is in a league of its own. No matter if you plan on performing euro steps, scoops, or spin layups, this package’s move selection will guarantee that the ball finds the inside of the basket every time.

The package will then be followed by Domantas Sabonis’s. Although not as well-rounded as our top pick, the Sabonis package has an insane range and will allow you to build a broken Big Man capable of performing precise floaters from around the three-point line. To close off, we have the Default Big —which is in my view the second-best all-rounder package for centers— as well as the Zion Williamson and Julius Randle packages. To recap, here are the best layup packages for players over 6’10 in NBA 2K24.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Domantas Sabonis Default Big Zion Williamson Julius Randle

This list was made while playing NBA 2K24 on PlayStation 5.

