Best PC Settings for Destiny 2: Boost FPS, Visibility, and Performance

With a lot of information out about the best ways to set up your game, it can be confusing to find the right settings for Destiny 2 on PC. Figuring out the best graphics and trying to stay below a certain threshold so that your frames aren’t messed with can be a challenge. That is why today we are going to show you the best PC settings for Destiny 2. These settings will boost your FPS, your visibility in-game, and the overall performance of your game. Here are the best settings for Destiny 2 on PC.

The Best Settings For Destiny 2 On PC

These settings for Destiny 2 have that perfect balance of great quality with little to no impact on the performance of your game. With that in mind, here are the best Destiny 2 settings that will strike that perfect balance on your PC:

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: HDAO

Texture Anisotropy: 16x

Texture Quality: Highest

Shadow Quality: High

Depth of Field: High

Environment Detail Distance: High

Character Detail Distance: High

Foliage Detail Distance: Medium

Foliage Shadows Distance: High

Lights Shafts: High

Motion Blur: Off

Wind Impulse: On

Render Resolution: 100%

Chromatic Aberration: On

Film Grain: On

These are the settings that will give you the most out of your game. However, everyone’s setups are different, so be sure to play around with the settings if the graphics don’t feel crisp enough or your frames start to drop. This is only a baseline.

As with many other modern games, Shadow Quality is one of the most demanding settings in Destiny 2. Moving between Highest and Lowest on the settings meter for this particular setting will dramatically change the performance of your game. You will need to play around with this feature to find what works best for you and your gameplay experience.

See what the god roll is for the Smite of Merain in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.