Destiny 2 Smite of Merain God Roll: Best Perks for PVE and PVP

One of Destiny’s most classic raids, King’s Fall, is back and better than ever in Destiny 2 during Season of Plunder. More important than anything else is that sweet loot, with some awesome perk combinations and rolls that make any of the weapons drops essential for experienced endgame players. Smite of Merain, one of the best Legendary pulse rifles in the game on its own, is no exception to this rule. Coming in third behind Rapid-Fire and High-Impact Frames, Adaptive Frames have their own unique charm with their unique PvE perks that help no matter your play style. With that in mind, here are the best perks for Smite of Merain to give you a god roll in Destiny 2.

Smite of Merain God Rolls and Best Perks in Destiny 2

First, we will show you the best roll for Smite of Merain in PvE. These will differ in some key aspects from PvP, but it’s ultimately up to your playstyle. Here are the best perks for PvE to give you a god roll on your Smite of Merain:

Smite of Merain PvE God Roll:

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

First perk: Demolitionist or Pugilist

Second perk: Adrenaline Junkie or Swashbuckler

Next, we have the best perks to give you a god roll in PvP. The perks on a PvP god roll rely more on building towards a duelist path. Here is the best roll to get a god roll for PvP on your Smite of Merain:

Smite of Merain PvP God Roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Accurized Rounds or Tactical Mag

First perk: Moving Target

Second perk: Eye of the Storm

What do these perks do, though? Here are the perks we use for the god rolls on Smite of Merain.

Smite of Merain Best Perks

The perks on your weapon are essential to the success of your weapon in Destiny 2. Down below, we break down why these perks in slots one and two are the most beneficial for your Smite of Merain.

Smite of Merain Perk 1

Pugilist and Demolitionist

Both perks on your PvE god roll for this weapon do well to synergize with their respective second perks. With this ability you are able to generate tons of melee or grenade energy on kills with this weapon.

Moving Target

This perk on your PvP god roll is all about giving you a leg up on the competition at long range. Each burst from Smite of Merain grants additional bullet magnetism, dealing more damage.

Smite of Merain Perk 2

Swashbuckler and Adrenaline Junkie

Both of these perks offer 33% damage bonuses with all five stacks achieved. These are easy choices that bring your damage up substantially against mass waves of enemies in PvE.

Eye of the Storm

This perk gives awesome boosts to both accuracy and handling, and is absolutely necessary when you are in a gunfight in PvP with one bullet meaning the difference between living to fight another Guardian and dying. However, the gamble of needing low health to reap the benefits of this perk may turn some players off from using it in PvE.

That was the Smite of Merain god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2.

Here are the best perks for PvE and PvP for the BxR-55 Battler.

Destiny 2 is available now on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.