Best PC Settings for Halo Infinite: Boost FPS, Visibility, and Accuracy

Though Halo has traditionally been a console-exclusive game on Xbox, Halo Infinite and its predecessor, Halo: Master Chief Collection, have made their way to PC. With the momentous move, Halo Infinite allows players to change up their settings on the fly and make it so that the game runs smoothly on your particular PC’s setup. Customization settings like visual settings give players more frames (FPS), better visibility and accuracy in the game. Here are the best PC settings for Halo Infinite. Boost your FPS, visibility and accuracy with our guide.

Best PC Settings for Halo Infinite

Before you can change up your settings, update your graphics drivers for either your NVIDIA or AMD graphics card.

Update your NVIDIA Graphics Driver:

Open GeForce experience app. Click the “Drivers’ “tab on the top left. Click the “check for updates” tab on the top right Install it via “Express” or “Custom” installations tabs on the top-right if a new driver is available.

Update your AMD Graphics Driver:

Right-click on your desktop Select AMD Radeon Settings Click on the Home icon Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left Select the “check or updates” tab If an update is available, follow the steps provided

Halo Infinite PC System Requirements

Here are the best settings you want based on your system:

Low-End PCs

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available

Recommended/High-End PCs

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available

Best Settings for Recommended/Low End PCs

Here are some of the best settings for players who are playing on minimum or recommended settings:

Display

Field of View: 95-100

Borderless Fullscreen: On

Resolution Scale: 100%

Minimum Frame Rate: Off

Maximum Frame Rate: Monitors refresh rate (e.g., 165)

VSync: Off

Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Anti-Aliasing: Low

Texture Filtering: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Texture Quality: Medium-High

Geometry Quality: Medium

Reflections: Low-Medium

Depth of Field: Low

Shadow Quality: Medium

Lighting Quality: Medium

Volumetric Fog Quality: Low-Medium

Cloud Quality: Low-Medium

Dynamic Wind: Medium

Ground Cover Quality: Medium

Effects Quality: Medium

Decal Quality: Low

Animation Quality: Auto

Terrain Quality: High

Simulation Quality: Medium

Flocking Quality: Medium

ASync Compute: Off

Best Settings for High-End PCs

Here are the best settings for High-End PCs on Halo Infinite:

Display

Field of View: 95-100

Borderless Fullscreen: On

Resolution Scale: 100%

Minimum Frame Rate: Off

Maximum Frame Rate: 120

VSync: Off

Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Anti-Aliasing: High

Texture Filtering: High

Ambient Occlusion: Medium-High

Texture Quality: Medium-High

Geometry Quality: High

Reflections: Low

Depth of Field: High

Shadow Quality: Medium

Lighting Quality: High

Volumetric Fog Quality: Medium-High

Cloud Quality: Medium-High

Dynamic Wind: Medium

Ground Cover Quality: High

Effects Quality: Medium-High

Decal Quality: High

Animation Quality: Auto

Terrain Quality: High

Simulation Quality: Medium

Flocking Quality: Medium

ASync Compute: Off

Players can choose some of the best settings if their hardware allows for it. However, for the best accuracy and FPS, we recommend only going “Medium” or “High” at the maximum.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.