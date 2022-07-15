Best PC Settings for Halo Infinite: Boost FPS, Visibility, and Accuracy

Though Halo has traditionally been a console-exclusive game on Xbox, Halo Infinite and its predecessor, Halo: Master Chief Collection, have made their way to PC. With the momentous move, Halo Infinite allows players to change up their settings on the fly and make it so that the game runs smoothly on your particular PC’s setup. Customization settings like visual settings give players more frames (FPS), better visibility and accuracy in the game. Here are the best PC settings for Halo Infinite. Boost your FPS, visibility and accuracy with our guide.
Best PC Settings for Halo Infinite
Before you can change up your settings, update your graphics drivers for either your NVIDIA or AMD graphics card.
Update your NVIDIA Graphics Driver:
- Open GeForce experience app.
- Click the “Drivers’ “tab on the top left.
- Click the “check for updates” tab on the top right
- Install it via “Express” or “Custom” installations tabs on the top-right if a new driver is available.
Update your AMD Graphics Driver:
- Right-click on your desktop
- Select AMD Radeon Settings
- Click on the Home icon
- Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left
- Select the “check or updates” tab
- If an update is available, follow the steps provided
Halo Infinite PC System Requirements
Here are the best settings you want based on your system:
Low-End PCs
- OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
- Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available
Recommended/High-End PCs
- OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available
Best Settings for Recommended/Low End PCs
Here are some of the best settings for players who are playing on minimum or recommended settings:
Display
- Field of View: 95-100
- Borderless Fullscreen: On
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Minimum Frame Rate: Off
- Maximum Frame Rate: Monitors refresh rate (e.g., 165)
- VSync: Off
- Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Texture Filtering: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium-High
- Geometry Quality: Medium
- Reflections: Low-Medium
- Depth of Field: Low
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Fog Quality: Low-Medium
- Cloud Quality: Low-Medium
- Dynamic Wind: Medium
- Ground Cover Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Decal Quality: Low
- Animation Quality: Auto
- Terrain Quality: High
- Simulation Quality: Medium
- Flocking Quality: Medium
- ASync Compute: Off
Best Settings for High-End PCs
Here are the best settings for High-End PCs on Halo Infinite:
Display
- Field of View: 95-100
- Borderless Fullscreen: On
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Minimum Frame Rate: Off
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- VSync: Off
- Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Texture Filtering: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium-High
- Texture Quality: Medium-High
- Geometry Quality: High
- Reflections: Low
- Depth of Field: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Volumetric Fog Quality: Medium-High
- Cloud Quality: Medium-High
- Dynamic Wind: Medium
- Ground Cover Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Medium-High
- Decal Quality: High
- Animation Quality: Auto
- Terrain Quality: High
- Simulation Quality: Medium
- Flocking Quality: Medium
- ASync Compute: Off
Players can choose some of the best settings if their hardware allows for it. However, for the best accuracy and FPS, we recommend only going “Medium” or “High” at the maximum.
Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.