Albert Wesker is coming to Dead by Daylight in Chapter 25: Project W! The latest DLC chapter was originally slated for a release sometime in September, but in a pleasant surprise move, it looks like the content will be ready for the masses sooner rather than later! In addition to being able to play as Wesker or “The Mastermind” who is a killer, you’ll also be able to play as new survivors Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong. But you’ll want to know optimal builds and what will serve this ruthless Resident Evil villain best in DBD, so read on for our guide on the Best Perks to Use With Wesker in Dead by Daylight!

Best Perks to Use With Wesker in Dead by Daylight

Much like what was found in our guide on the character following leaks and later confirmation, Wesker has some fairly strong perks at his disposal, his best unique ones in Dead by Daylight being Terminus and Superior Anatomy. From there, you’ll want to make use of all 4 perk slots to make an optimal build, and while it’s typically agreed that the aforementioned perks should feature heavily on those builds, here are a couple of the best options:

Terminus (Unique, The Mastermind)

Superior Anatomy (Unique, The Mastermind)

Pop Goes The Weasel (Unique, The Clown)

Tinkerer (Unique, The Hillbilly)

OR

Terminus (Unique, The Mastermind)

Superior Anatomy (Unique, The Mastermind)

Barbecue & Chili (Unique, The Cannibal)

Deerstalker (General)

To explain, the first build takes advantage of your unique perks to pursue and break down any survivors trying to escape. The Pop Goes The Weasel perks complement this build by allowing you to sabotage the survivors’ repair attempts, and Tinkerer tracks down players who are about to get one running. This will enable you to balance your hunts for the players while allowing you to prioritize players attempting to get generators up and running. It makes excellent use of The Mastermind’s speed, and the Terminus perk will enable you to operate well even if the players succeed in getting the gates open despite your other perks.

The second build allows for back-to-back hooks, with the Barbecue & Chilli perk being an excellent addition to your Wesker build, Deerstalker allowing you to manage yourself better when survivors are down. This is more of an all-out hunting build. Your unique perks only serve that even more ruthlessly, Superior Anatomy allowing you to keep a speed advantage, even into the late phases of the game thanks to Terminus.

Regardless, it’s always fun to experiment with builds and consider your options, but if you want speed and efficiency, these options are great ways to go!

This concludes our guide on the Best Perks to Use With Wesker in Dead by Daylight! Be sure to check out our other guides for the game!

Dead by Daylight is available on all current and major platforms, with crossplay available.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2022