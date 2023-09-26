Best Places to Destroy Ships in Starfield to Level Up Skills

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You may be wondering about the best places to go to destroy ships in Starfield. Since the space area of the game is so vast, it can be challenging to pinpoint which places have a good amount of enemy ships to face off against in space combat. This guide will cover the best areas to destroy ships in Starfield so you can level up your skills fast.

Where Can You Destroy Ships to Level Up Skills in Starfield?

There are two places that players can go in Starfield that offer guaranteed access to enemy ships and space combat. These places are the Pilot Simulator in the Mast District of New Atlantis and the Freestar Rangers Mission Board in Akila City. Let’s review each in the following sections.

UC Vanguard Pilot Simulator – New Atlantis

One of the best places to go to and destroy enemy ships is the UC Vanguard Pilot Simulator in the Mast District of New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri star system.

Once players join the UC Vanguard by speaking to Commander Tuala in the Mast building lobby, they will have consistent access to the Pilot Simulator. To find the Pilot Simulator, use the elevator and select the correct option.

The Pilot Simulator puts you up against waves of enemy ships, and each destroyed ship goes toward your skills. Whether this is upgrading your Targeting Control System or Piloting Perk, using the Pilot Simulator is a great way to fly through the ranks and master perks that require destroying ships. The only downfall is that you won’t be able to use your own ship during the Pilot Simulator.

Freestar Rangers Mission Board – Akila City

The next best place to go and destroy enemy ships is The Rock in Akila City, where there is a mission board for the Freestar Rangers. Akila City is found in the Cheyenne star system.

Once you join the Freestar Rangers by completing one objective on the mission board, you will have unlimited access to future missions posted at this location.

The mission you want to focus on is labeled “Crimson Fleet.” Each Crimson Fleet mission objective leads you to an area filled with enemy ships, where you can destroy them all to level up your skills.

The good news is that another one appears once you complete a Crimson Fleet mission. This means you can complete these as much as you like to fly through the ranks of any perk that requires you to destroy ships!

Lastly, and a method that will take longer, you can find ships by exploring the galaxy. This should be your go-to if you want to discover ships more organically, although it will take a very long time to level up your skills and perks.

