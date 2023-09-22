Best Places to Farm Ergo in Lies of P

Image: Neowiz Games and Round8 Studios

Considering Lies of P is a Soulslike, the game continuously gets more challenging as you progress. The game has eleven chapters, each more brutal than the last, meaning you’ll have to prepare accordingly. You can prepare by farming Ergo, leveling up your character quickly. This guide will cover the best Ergo farming spots in Lies of P.

What are the Best Place to Farm Ergo in Lies of P?

Below, we have split the sections into early-game, mid-game, and end-game, as this will help you with Ergo farming throughout your entire playthrough. Here are the best Ergo farming spots in Lies of P.

Best Early Game Ergo Farm in Lies of P – Krat City Hall

The best Ergo farming spot in the early game is Krat City Hall in chapter 2. Ten enemies are near this Stargazer, each offering a good amount of Ergo for the early game, allowing you to level up quickly. It’s a short route, too, meaning you can repeat the process without wasting much time, and each run will reward you around 1,000 Ergo.

Best Mid Game Ergo Farm in Lies of P – Malum District

The best mid-game Ergo farming spot is in chapter 5 at the Malum District Stargazer. Near this Stargazer is a Red Lobster, where you will find four small enemies and one elite. Killing all these enemies will reward you with about 900 Ergo every minute, or 54,000 every hour for the dedicated player. The good news about this location is that the Stargazer is about 10 feet from the area, allowing you to get in and out quicker than the Moonphase Pocket Watch.

Best End Game Ergo Farm in Lies of P – Lorenzini Arcade

As for the best end-game Ergo farming spot, you’ll want to visit Lorenzini Arcade in chapter 7 of Lies of P. While players with a quicker playstyle, such as a dexterity and Technique build, can run through this route faster, it is also great for Motivity players. This area is jampacked with enemies; killing them all can grant you around 3,000 Ergo every 2 minutes. Considering that at level 100, it takes around 16,000 Ergo to level up, this spot will help tremendously.

When farming these areas, remember that you have the Moonphase Pocket Watch that will instantly send you back to the Stargazer and respawn all enemies. This makes the Ergo farming process even faster.

