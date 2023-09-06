NBA 2K24 Ratings Leak: Best OVR Players in NBA 2K24

Image: 2K, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

NBA 2K24 is right around the corner and fans could not be more excited to enter the court and experience the next step in the beloved franchise. But who are the highest-rated players in the game? Here are the highest-rated NBA and WNBA players in NBA 2K24.

The Highest Rated NBA Players in NBA 2K24

True to his title as MVP of the NBA finals, Nikola Jokic will be the highest-rated non-classic male player in NBA 2K24. The Denver Nuggets Center will be followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid (the season’s MVP), Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, all with 96 OVR. You can check out the 12 highest-rated NBA players in NBA 2K24 below:

Nikola Jokic (98) Giannis Antetokounmpo (96) LeBron James (96) Joel Embiid (96) Kevin Durant (96) Stephen Curry (96) Luka Doncic (95) Jayson Tatum (95) Jimmy Butler (94) Kawhi Leonard (94) Devin Booker (94) Damian Lillard (94)

Related: Will NBA 2K24 Be Crossplay?

Although all the players on the list are the overall best in their positions, Stephen Curry will also be the game’s best OVR 3-Point Shooter with 99 on the attribute. Joel Embiid, on the other hand, will be the game’s strongest player, with 95 in the attribute.

The Highest Rated WNBA Players in NBA 2K24

According to the 2KRatings database, A’ja Wilson will be the WNBA player with the highest OVR in NBA 2K24, with 98. The Las Vegas Aces superstar will then be followed by New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, with 96. You can check out the 11 highest-rated WNBA players in NBA 2K24 below:

A’ja Wilson (98) Breanna Stewart (96) Jonquel Jones (94) Candace Parker (94) Elena Delle Donne (91) Brittney Griner (90) Sabrina Ionescu (90) Kelsey Plum (89) Chelsea Gray (89) Brionna Jones (88) Nneka Ogwumike (88)

Now that you know who are the currently active NBA and WNBA players with the highest OVR in NBA 2K24, don’t forget to also check out which NBA 2K24 edition is the best for you.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023