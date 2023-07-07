All NBA 2K24 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses Explained

Image: 2K

NBA 2K24 has a variety of editions for you to choose from and it can be a tricky decision of which to go for. There are a few editions that touchingly have Kobe Bryant featured as the cover athlete as a commemoration of his incredible and extremely impactful legacy. This article will take you through all of the NBA 2K24 Editions and explain to you what their pre-order bonuses and inclusions are.

All NBA 2K24 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

There are four editions of NBA 2K24 that you can pre-order but two are special limited editions of the game. This means that you will have to act fast if you want to pre-order an exclusive version before release. We would recommend that you look into every edition thoroughly before deciding upon pre-ordering and the table below will allow you to do just that.

NBA 2K24 Version Limited Availability Version End Date (If Applicable) Cover Athlete Price (Can Vary for Different Retailers) Includes (General Offerings) Pre-Order Bonuses 25th Anniversary Edition September 10, 2023 (Pre-Order before July 17, 2023, if you want the Summer League Pre-Order Bonus) Kobe Bryant $149.99 12-month subscription to NBA League

Pass (Digital Version Only).



100k in Virtual Currency which includes 50k in MyTEAM points.



Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, 2K24 Option Pack Box (One 10-pack

Box), MyTEAM Promo Packs, Sapphire Kobe Bryant Cover Star Card (24 era), one Diamond Shoe, a two-hour Double XP Coin, and one Ruby Coach.



Along with all that, you will also get for MYCAREER a two-hour Double XP Coin, 15x six types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 15x three types of Gatorade Boosts, four MyCAREER T-Shirts, a Backpack, an Electric Skateboard, and Arm Sleeves.



Finally, there is also a new Black Mamba

MyPLAYER Capsule included with a Black Arm Sleeve, a Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt, and a Kobe Player Panel. “Summer League” Preorder Bonus (if purchased before July 17) Kobe Bryant Edition N/A Kobe Bryant $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The version is $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. No extra inclusions. None WNBA Edition Unconfirmed date/numbers of when the edition will stop selling but it is GameStop’s exclusive edition. Sabrina Ionescu $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The version is $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. No extra inclusions. None Black Mamba Edition N/A Kobe Bryant $99.99 100k in Virtual Currency and includes 15k in MyTEAM Points



2K24 Option Pack Box, One 10-pack Box



Same MyTEAM Promo Pack content as in the 25th Anniversary Edition.



10x six types

of the MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 10x three types of Gatorade Boosts, and the two-hour Double XP Coin.



There are also four

MyCAREER T-Shirts, a Backpack, Arm Sleeves, and an Electric Skateboard. None

Image: 2K

When Does NBA 2K24 Release On All Platforms?

NBA 2K24 will release on September 8 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Last-Gen hasn’t been left out so it is nice that NBA 2K continues to offer that support. Although only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will have crossplay support so you won’t have to worry about not being able to play with friends if you are on those platforms.

Related: How to Get VC Fast in NBA 2K23

We know that unfortunately, this means Nintendo Switch users will once again (as with many other games) not be able to take part in any crossplay. This has been confirmed by 2K so there is a very low likelihood that crossplay is added for the platform in the future. Nonetheless, those on the Switch will still be able to take part in everything else.

Is the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition Worth It?

With a hefty price tag of $149.99, you may be wondering if the 25th Anniversary edition is actually worth it — and you wouldn’t be alone in thinking about that. However, if you are a heavy Basketball fan (and a collector in-game) then the 25th Anniversary edition will likely be very well worth it to you: especially because of the NBA League Pass for 12 months.

Related: What Are MVP Points Used for in NBA 2K23? Answered

No matter what edition of NBA 2K24 you decide to go for, there will be plenty of basketball action awaiting you on the court.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023