What Are MVP Points Used for in NBA 2K23? Answered

NBA 2K23 is here and there is a lot to this RPG disguised as a simple basketball game. One of the lesser-known currencies is MVP Points. In this guide, we’ll tell you what MVP Points are and how to get them in NBA 2K23. Let’s get to it!

What Are MVP Points in NBA 2K23

You may have noticed you have a currency called MVP Points in NBA 2K23. While it is a currency of sorts, it is really a progress bar. Unlike VC, you can’t really spend MVP Points on anything.

As MVP Points are collected, you’ll get closer and closer to unlocking the penthouse. In previous NBA 2K games, once you reach 1,000,000 MVP Points, you’ll receive access to your penthouse in The City. There may even be a zipline included for you to stroll around The City in style.

How to Get MVP Points in NBA 2K23

You can accrue MVP Points in NBA 2K23 simply by completing quests, playing games, and progressing through the MyCareer story. Whether you are trying to complete the Ronnie2K Revival quest or are working through the Welcome to the League quest, you’ll earn MVP Points.

MVP Points are definitely a long-game currency, so don’t worry too much about grinding them early. As you play NBA 2K23, you’ll be on your way to unlocking the penthouse with your plethora of MVP Points.

MVP Points are definitely a long-game currency, so don't worry too much about grinding them early. As you play NBA 2K23, you'll be on your way to unlocking the penthouse with your plethora of MVP Points.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2022