NBA 2K23 VC Farming Strategies: Best Ways to Earn VC Fast

If you’re looking to customize your character to the fullest potential, both physically and with their stats, you’ll need to have plenty of VC in NBA 2K23. While pre-order bonuses may have granted some to players, you may have already burned through that, and need to start earning some more, and quickly. But, if you’re new to the series, or haven’t gotten invested before, how do you do that?

Let’s dive right in and see the best way to start earning tons of VC quickly, so you’ll be able to take your skills to the max and start outfitting your character with the drip that they deserve. Here are some of the quickest and easiest ways to start earning tons of VC in NBA 2K23!

How To Farm For VC in NBA 2K23

If you’re ready to start investing some time into the game and are ready to take things to the next level, follow along with these tips so you’re ready to start earning currency quickly, as well as possibly teaching yourself a few new things in the process!

Tune Into 2KTV

If you’re ready to start showcasing your basketball knowledge, you’ll want to jump right into 2KTV, which is available directly on the main menu. Once you have activated this game type, you’ll be able to answer a few different questions, and the more answers you get correct, the more VC you’re going to earn. This is especially great if you’re someone that knows just about everything there is to know about the game, as well as the sport because you can become rich quickly by jumping into this mode.

Download the myNBA2K23 App

Downloading the myNBA2K23 app on your iPhone or Android device, you’ll be able to earn VC just by logging in daily, or by playing little games that are located in it. You’ll also be able to utilize it for some other features, such as importing your face into the game, so you’ll be able to use yourself as a playable character. This is going to be one of the fastest ways to unlock more currency, as you’ll just need to log into the app, and you’ll get some extra cash.

Progress Through MyCareer

If you’re ready to step up your game and try out a new difficulty option, you’ll be able to start bringing in some extra cash quickly. After you have moved out of the Rookie difficulty, you’ll be able to start earning more money than ever, so putting the time into the game to learn how it plays, and what you should be working towards can help reward you in more ways than one. You’re going to need plenty of cash to start upgrading your character, so once you’ve gotten some points added, maybe it’s time to crank it up a bit.

Interact with Daily Rewards in The City

If you’re playing on a next-gen system, you’ll be able to navigate your way around The City and interact with plenty of unique objects, but one that you should be keeping an eye out for is the Daily Rewards. You’ll just want to make sure that you’re checking into these any chance that you get, as you’ll just need to go a bit out of your way to start earning them. You’ll find them directly on your map, so you will just need to set a waypoint, and start walking, skating, or taking the Subway to get to them as quickly as possible, so you can earn some extra money.

Play Online For VC

If you’re ready to show off your skills against other players, you’ll be able to jump into a game using the Play Now menu, which will set you up against someone that is hopefully in the same league as you. If you win or lose, it doesn’t matter, as you’ll still find that this is a great and efficient way to start making some extra and easy money. You’re guaranteed at least 400 VC for finishing a game and will receive an extra bonus if you win against your opponent.

Check out Daily Trivia On Your Phone

Much like the 2KTV that we discussed above, you’ll need to make sure that you’re up to snuff on your basketball knowledge, so you’re able to answer these questions right. You’ll be asked a few different questions in regard to the sport, and if you can nail them correctly, you’ll find that this is one of the easiest and quickest ways to start bringing in extra money. Even if you don’t get them all right, you’ll be able to do this every day, so you’ll always have another chance to start earning some cash. Or, maybe you’ll get lucky and get a completely different question that could do with another subject!

Check Your Quests And Rewards

If you’re ready to stop ballin’ for a bit, you’ll be able to take on some of the extra quests around The City, which can net you some easy money. Some are as simple as just talking to a character, whereas other quests will have you racing your skateboard for a chance to rake in some crazy cash. No matter what, you’ll want to progress the story along, so you’ll need to take some of these quests on, but don’t ignore your side quests for too long, as you’ll be able to earn some good money doing them.

These are just some of the ways that you’ll be able to make a crazy amount of VC quickly in NBA 2K23. Since this is one of the most valuable currencies in the game, you’re going to want to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of anything that you can, so you can avoid dipping into your personal savings account to upgrade your player. By taking care of these tasks, you’ll never have to worry about a microtransaction ever again!

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.