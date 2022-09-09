Where to Buy and Equip Accessories in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

If you’re ready to hit the court in fresh gear, you’ll need to know where you’ve got to go in NBA 2K23. Making sure that you’re not just looking fly off of the court, but on the court is going to be a critical factor in making sure that you’re living the best life that you possibly can. But, where can you go to make this happen?

Let’s find out where you’ll need to head in The City to make this happen, so you can look as good as possible, no matter where you are. Here’s where you’ll need to head to ensure you’re looking your best in the paint in NBA 2K23!

Where To Buy Accessories in NBA 2K23

If you’re ready to get some fresh new gear, you’re going to want to hop on the nearest subway station and make your way towards either the West Mall Subway or East Mall Subway, where you’re going to be treated to plenty of shops. Making sure that you’re finding the right kind of stuff, you’ll be able to find plenty of shops that will carry everything you need. Here are all of the shops included in the game:

New Balance

Converse

Puma

Jordan

New Era

Nike

Adidas

NBA Store

Under Armour

State Farm

And you’ll also be able to visit several fake brands where you can purchase jewelry, tattoos, and more at. Here are all of the other brands available in the game:

Embellish

Specs

Finders Keepers

Drip Brothers

Tattoo Envy

JT’s Sporting Goods

Swags

Decks

Alter Ego

Wheels

Where To Change Your Uniform In NBA 2K23

If you’re looking to swap into something new, you’ll have a few different options to make sure that you’re ready to start balling. One of the first options that you’ll have is going into your locker room before you start a game. If you’re looking to showcase your new clothes before you make your way to the court, you’ll want to step into the locker room, and then into the glowing box in front of your locker.

Once you have entered this room, you’ll be treated to a quick and effective menu that will let you swap out your on-court clothes with any new options that you have purchased, so making sure that you’re looking fresh before a game can not only help you perform better, but also could help your general public image in the long run.

As you can see, you’ll have a few different options to choose from, from a whole new uniform to swapping out individual pieces like socks, shoes, and shorts lengths. This will let you customize your character to the full extent, so you’ll always be ready for some action.

However, if you don’t want to make your way to the locker room every time you want to swap out a new piece of kit, you’ll just have to open your Main Menu and navigate to MyPlayer, which will allow you to access the full City Customization Menu, which just so happens to also have an On Court Accessories option. No matter where you are, customization is king in this game.

You’ll be able to pick every type of customization from this option, so if you don’t care about breaking the emersion of the game a bit, this is going to be the best way to handle any sort of cosmetic change, as you’ll have immediate access to everything that you could possibly need.

And that’s all there is to know about changing your look in NBA 2K23! If you love everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section for this title, so you’re able to find out how to change your city affinity, where you’ll be able to claim your pre-order bonuses, and how to become a Starter in the MyCareer Mode!

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 9th, 2022