How to Become a Starter in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

As you start making your way up the ranks in NBA 2K23, you’re going to get noticed more often, and more quickly than ever. It’s going to take a while before you’re going to be able to be a starter, but it happens much quicker than you’d expect. You’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to ball, and that your skills are on point to make this happen, however.

You’ll get the call to come and visit the head office, where you’ll learn what you need to do to make this dream a reality, so let’s dive in and see what you’re going to have to do to become a starting player in NBA 2K23’s MyCareer Mode!

How To Become A Starting Player In MyCareer in NBA 2K23

Now that you’ve made it into the big leagues, you’ve got an awfully big task ahead of you to make this dream a reality. After you’ve gotten the news from the head office, you’re going to need to put your skills on display and make them notice exactly who you are if you’re looking to make it off of the bench, and onto the court for more than a few minutes per game.

While you don’t need to do much of anything to actually make it to your favorite team, you’re going to need to put all of your skills on display to make it happen. As you progress through the Career Mode, you’ll unlock a Quest by the name of Handle Your Business, in which you’ll need to show your coach that you’re ready for the big leagues. You’ll need to play in a total of 5 NBA Games, and score a total of 60 or More Points to make this happen.

While that may sound easy to some of the veteran players, even those that are fairly skilled in the game may have a hard time making this happen, which is why it’s a great quest to show off your skills and have you learn more about the game and how it plays. As you are prone to be thrown in for a random amount of time each game, until you become a starter, you’ll have to make sure that you’re prepared any time that your name is called.

And that’s what you’ve got to do to become a Starter in the MyCareer mode! If you’re ready to get onto the court, or make your way around The City, make sure that you’re checking out our NBA 2K23 Guide Section, where you’ll find out how to fast travel around The City, where you can go to deck your character out in the newest fashion, and how to earn some hilarious cosmetics that you’ll be able to don wherever you like!

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.