NBA 2K23 Clothing Guide: Where to Buy Socks, Accessories, Shoes, and More Customization Items

If you’re looking to give your created character some new style in NBA 2K23, you’ll need to know where you’ve got to go if you want to get dripped out in the latest fashion. While you won’t be able to wear your new favorite shirt on the court, you’ll be able to show off in The City, so it’s more than worth it to know where you can customize it to your heart’s content.

If you don’t know what The City is, it’s a central hub that you’ll be able to explore during your downtime in the MyCareer mode, where you’ll be able to interact with other players and get yourself looking spiffier than ever before. Let’s find out where you’ll need to go to start getting yourself decked out in the greatest gear around, and how to unlock more customization options in NBA 2K23!

How To Unlock More Customization Options In NBA 2K23

As you make your way deeper into The City, you’ll be able to make your way into a large mall area that houses an insane amount of stores, all featuring real-world brands, with some of the biggest names in the business coming into the fray. Let’s see if your favorite brand is in NBA 2K23, as you’ll be able to purchase new clothing from these companies:

New Balance

Converse

Puma

Jordan

New Era

Nike

Adidas

NBA Store

Under Armour

State Farm

And you’ll also be able to visit several fake brands where you can purchase jewelry, tattoos, and more at. Here are all of the other brands available in the game:

Embellish

Specs

Finders Keepers

Drip Brothers

Tattoo Envy

JT’s Sporting Goods

Swags

Decks

Alter Ego

Wheels

Once you enter any of the shops, you’ll just need to make your way towards the counter, and press your action button (X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, B on Nintendo Switch) to see what they have available to purchase, and what you can kit yourself out in!

You’re able to get yourself some clothes for roaming around the city, as well as different gear for when you’re on the court. With all of the available variety, you’re sure to be able to make the ultimate player, so get off of the court, and into the mall to get yourself the ultimate fit, so you can roam the city in style.

And that’s what you’ll need to know about getting some excellent customization options in NBA 2K23! If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for it, so you’re more prepared than ever before. Find out how to unlock a popular streamer’s get-up in the game, how to fix squad invites not sending out, and the best-ranked player in the game!

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.