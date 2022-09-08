How To Get Dr. DisRespect Cosmetics in NBA 2K23

The NBA 2K franchise is known for its crazy crossovers, but this is one that I don’t think many fans would have expected to come across. If you’re playing through the MyCareer Mode in the game, you’ll have the option to drain hoops, work on your created player, and make your way into the NBA, all while exploring a vast city. But, we never thought you could do that with the utmost surgical precision.

Making his way out of the land of Twitch and onto the court, you’ll be able to deck out your created player with some Dr. DisRespect gear, allowing you to emulate his world-renowned style, and sport his excellent mullet and shades. Let’s see what you need to do so you can DisRespect the other players on the court. Here’s all of the Dr. DisRespect gear available in NBA 2K23!

How To Unlock Dr. DisRespect Gear For Created Players In NBA 2K23

So, you’re ready to don the image of one of the most well-known streamers on the planet. But, what do you need to do to make this happen? Let’s dive in and find out how you can start earning some hilarious, but also awesome cosmetics.

Level 8 Reward: Dr. DisRespect Black Steel Mullet + Headphones

As you start to level up your created player, by working your way through the MyCareer Mode, you’ll be able to unlock a fair number of excellent customization options. Still, the first item that comes at you out of the blue is the Level 8 Reward, which just so happens to be Dr.DisRespect’s famous mullet. You’ll also be able to sport a pair of stylish headphones to go along with these luscious locks, giving you the almost complete package. But, you may be asking, where are the shades?

Level 20 Reward: Dr. DisRespect Prototypes

Well, you’re just going to have to keep pushing even further in your career, as you’ll finally get your hands on those once you reach Level 20. You’ll even be able to wear these on the court, giving your character a unique style that knows no bounds. Now that you’ve got the hair, the headphones, and the shades, you just need one piece to finish off the puzzle: the vest. But, is that even available in the game? You bet it is.

Level 32 Reward: Dr. DisRespect Showtime Vest

The final item to give you the ultimate character, you’ll unlock this iconic vest once you have hit level 32 in the MyCareer Mode, so you’re going to need to sink a fair amount of time into the court before you’re able to make this fully happen. But, if you’re looking to add some style to your created character, there is really no better way to do it than this.

And that’s all you’ll need to know to get your hands on the Dr. DisRespect Cosmetics in NBA 2K23! If you’re ready to get on the court, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for this sports title, where you’ll be able to find out the best dunkers, best three-point shooters, and who is the highest overall rated in the game!

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.