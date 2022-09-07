Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in NBA 2K23 Based on Overall Ratings

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest ranking player in NBA 2K23. Though there was some debate over whether Luka or Curry would be the number one player in NBA 2K23, the wait is over. Whether you agree or disagree with the rating, the Greek-Nigerian Milwaukee Bucks superstar has climbed his way to the top spot of best overall player in NBA 2K23.

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐ Giannis is #1 🦌 Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Revealed earlier today on the NBA 2K Twitter, the full top 10 ranking list of the best overall NBA 2K23 players was revealed. The best overall players list, the best 3PT shooters list, best dunkers list, best rookies list, and best WNBA players list was also released.

Although Stephen Curry made the best 3PT shooters list at a ranking of 99, Giannis Antetokounmpo beat him and several other incredible players to the best overall player in NBA 2K23. Though NBA 2K23 comes out on Friday, September 9, 2022, people are already planning out their perfect team with these confirmed best overall players.

Some of the other famously talented players that Giannis Antetokounmpo beat along with Stephen Curry are LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are tied with the three previously mentioned players are 96, just below Giannis Antetokounmpo. That doesn’t mean that the 96 rank players are bad, it just means that they aren’t quite as good as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Whether you’re upset that some players didn’t rank as high as you’d like or you think that the ranking is fair, the ruling stands. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player to get and/or beat.

NBA 2K23 will release on September 9, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.