The highest ranked rookies in NBA 2K23

On Tuesday, 2K sport released the first batch of ratings to come to NBA 2K23, which is scheduled to release on Friday with an incoming class of top-notch rookies ready to take the floor against some of the best basketball players in the world. The latest iteration of the popular basketball sim will feature Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker on the cover of the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game. There will also be special versions of the game. See all versions of NBA 2K23 and who will don the covers here. Until you can get your hands on the game, you may want to know who has the highest overalls of the entire draft class for this year’s game. The ratings of several players apart from the rookie class have also been released. For now, we’ll be sticking with the top five highest-ranked rookies in NBA 2K23.

The 5 Best Rookies in NBA 2K23

There is a lot of talent in this year’s draft class, and with it comes some fairly high-ranked rookies in NBA 2K23. Here are your five highest-ranked rookies in NBA 2K23:

5. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Out of Purdue, this shooting guard was selected fifth overall in the NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

Overall rating: 76

4. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

This power forward comes out of Iowa with size and length. Murray was selected fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings.

Overall rating: 76

3. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

A center out of Gonzaga, Chet Holmgren will not be starting the NBA season in real life the same way his virtual self is. Holmgren will be out for the NBA 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury in his foot that happened during a Pro-am game. Holmgren was selected second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Overall rating: 77

2. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Another power forward, Jabari Smith Jr. was selected third overall out of Auburn by the Houston Rockets. He is the highest draft pick coming out of Auburn since Charles Barkley and Chuck Person.

Overall rating: 78

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Our number one best rookie in NBA 2K23 is also the number one overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Paolo Banchero, a power forward from Duke University was explosive all year long in his only year in college. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and is expected to do big things in the NBA. Let’s hope that translates to a bump in his overall rating when the game updates in the months following the game’s release.

Overall rating: 78

NBA 2K23 will release on on September 9 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.